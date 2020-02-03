Kenya Moore has admired fans after sharing a photo of the day Brooklyn Daly was born

Kenya Moore shared a photo with Brooklyn Daly on the day she came to the world. Kenya shared this photo on her daughter's social media account she created for Brookie not too long ago.

Fans love this IG account, and they always said that every time they want to smile, they go to Brookie's Instagram.

Anyway, look at the beautiful photo that Kenya shared of her and Marc Daly's joy pack:

T #TBT the day I blessed my mom and dad when I was born ❤️👶🏽 #miraclebaby #babybrooklyn ’, Kenya captioned her post.

A follower said: ‘Aww She was so adorable then and so beautiful now. She looks like her dad, mom is beautiful too! Such a lovely family‼ ️ ’and another Instagram installer posted this:‘ Look at this beautiful miracle baby. The Lord had a designated time for her to enter your life. "

One commenter made a reference to the fact that Brookie smiles all the time and said: "This is literally the only time I haven't seen her smile!"

Someone else posted: "God's gift to your parents and to me was and I am still happy for your mom," and another follower wrote: "Oh my God! 🤗😍 It was even a perfect newborn. Just perfect. My retired ovaries are jumping. "

Another sponsor said: ‘Our beautiful Brooklyn when she came into the world with much happiness and joy for Kenya and Marc. You are a true blessing to the world."

In other news, Kenyan fans really expect her and Marc Daly to be together again. As you know, they separated in 2019, but it seems they could still have a future together.

Ad

It is reported that, according to a new interview, fans of The true housewives of Atlanta The star shouldn't be surprised if he makes some big announcements this year about his private life.



Post views:

0 0