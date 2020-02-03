Kelsey is exposed to its excessive pills for drinking and pleading

A B C

The three-hour episode of season 24 of the NBC dating program features Peter Weber and his ladies on their way to Costa Rica to spend fun and romantic moments.

"The Bachelor"Season 24 will air two episodes this week. The first episode aired on a regular schedule on Monday, February 3 before it continues on Wednesday. Monday's episode was surely big as it offered fans a three-hour episode with Peter Weber and his women heading to Costa Rica.

The episode began where things stayed last week when Peter was torn apart, as he should make a decision about Alayah and Victoria P. Although Alayah had a rose, Peter could still send her home and that was exactly what he did. . While Alayah agreed with this, the other ladies were surprised by Peter's decision.

During the rose ceremony, Peter presented roses to Madison, Kelsey, Sydney, Natasha, Lexi, Hannah Ann, Victoria P, Victoria F, Mykenna, Shiann and Tammy. That meant that Kiarra, Savannah and Deandra were eliminated.

Then they flew to Costa Rica and it was there that Peter informed the women that he was in a golf cart accident and received 22 stitches on his forehead. The first personal appointment went to Sydney. The two took a helicopter ride over the incredible landscape before enjoying a picnic. They joined as they talked about their respective inheritances and things intensified with a kissing session. They continued their date with a lovely dinner and spent time alone in a luxurious jacuzzi with a waterfall, where they once again shared a hot moment.

Meanwhile, Kelsey was crying with Tammy because he didn't like Peter spending time with Sydney. "I like Sydney, it's great. But she's a dramatic bitch," she told Tammy, who was surprised.

Later, Shiann, Kelsey, Victoria F., Madison, Natasha, Victoria P., Lexi, Hannah Ann, Tammy and Mykenna were chosen for a group date. They did a photo shoot in a bathing suit for Cosmopolitan, and the winner would be on the cover of Cosmo with Peter. The ladies went in pairs and Victoria F. stole the show while kissing with Peter during her threesome scene. Finally, Victoria F. won the award.

During the nighttime part of the date, Kelsey told Peter that he was falling in love with him and that made it so difficult to see him with others. Peter then assured her, saying he was very sorry for her and that was when they kissed.

Meanwhile, Victoria F. told Tammy that Kelsey had declared herself the best dog among the other ladies, whom she considered false. That surprised Tammy because he had been comforting her. The revelation led Tammy to tell Peter that Kelsey had been drinking excessively and it was not long before Peter confronted Kelsey about his "emotional collapse."

Kelsey was upset and faced the other ladies. At the end of the group date, Peter gave Hannah Ann the rose.

Peter had a solo date with Kelly, where they had to do a ritual of cleaning and meditation while lighting some candles. They had a good time together and she received a rose from Peter.

Later, Kelsey went to see Peter to tell him the rumors that Tammy was supposedly spreading over her. She said Tammy spread rumors saying she was drinking too much and was taking pills, the last of which was shocking because Tammy said nothing about the pills in the camera. Peter believed in Kelsey and gave him a rose immediately.

Host Chris Harrison Then he seemed to tell the ladies that there wouldn't be a cocktail that night as they headed straight for the rose ceremony. But before that, Tammy asked Kelsey about what he said to Peter and Kelsey finally told the truth.

Tammy denied saying anything about the pills, but the other ladies said Tammy did. However, Tammy insisted that he was only repeating what Victoria P. said. After a moment of crying, Peter handed roses to Victoria F, Madison, Natasha, Victoria P, Mykenna and Tammy. Shiann and Lexi were sent home.

Season 24 of "The Bachelor" airs on Mondays, with a special episode airing on Wednesday, February 5 at 8 p.m. ET / PT on ABC