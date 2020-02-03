Kansas City Chiefs wins the 2020 Super Bowl

Well, roommates, the big game is finally over and a new champion has been crowned. The Kansas City Chiefs are the official winners of the 2020 Super Bowl, after defeating the San Francisco 49ers.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the team to their first Super Bowl championship in 50 years, after the last victory in 1969. The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 after a start unstable. Mahomes, who had a rather frustrating game during the first three quarters, brought the Chiefs together with two touchdowns in the last half of the fourth quarter to give the Super Bowl a head start.

%MINIFYHTMLf15cf65394a07fc6f6d7b4921875b77b11% %MINIFYHTMLf15cf65394a07fc6f6d7b4921875b77b12%

Mahomes was pressed much of the game, but managed to finish with 26 of 42 for 286 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had a rushed touchdown in the game. Mahomes dealt with injuries all season. In addition to an anterior dislocated kneecap, he also sprained his ankle early in the season and injured his passing hand.

Those were not the only obstacles the Kansas City Chiefs faced this season, as they also suffered several offensive injuries that kept Tyreek Hill open for four games and forced the team to start five different offensive line combinations throughout the season. .

Mahomes, who has just finished his third season in the NFL, is eligible for a contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason. If it spreads, it could probably be the highest paid player in the league.

Roommates, what do you think about this?