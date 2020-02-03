Kachy team considers plans | Racing news





Kachy powers his home in Lingfield under Richard Kingscote

Kachy's connections have to decide the next move for his star sprinter after he had to be removed from Cleves Stakes in Lingfield on Saturday.

It was discovered that the seven-year-old was lame minutes before the qualifier for the final of the All-Weather Championship on Good Friday.

Coach Tom Dascombe believed that Kachy must have been hit in his box, which caused a slight swelling in his hock, from which he has now recovered.

Dascombe will discuss with owner David Lowe if they will stick to Plan A, which was to try to qualify Kachy for Final Day and try to retain his sprint crown before withdrawing it to the stallion.

"Kachy is great. He's absolutely fine, he doesn't bother at all," Dascombe said.

"It was one of those horrible things that go wrong when you don't want to.

"I really want to solve what we will do next. If we are going to compete in the All-Weather Championship (final), we only have two options.

"Either we won the quick qualification at Chantilly (on March 3) or we ran it three times before (in all weather). It's a bit irritating but it's fine."