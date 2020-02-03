Justin Bieber talks about his battle against drug abuse, mental illness and Lyme disease

Justin Bieber He will not let his past become the model for his future.

The pop star appears with his wife Hailey Biebermanager Scooter braun and several other members of his intimate circle in the most telling episode of his YouTube documentary series. Titled "The Dark Season," Justin speaks candidly about his trip to get sober and regain his mental, physical and spiritual health after years of turmoil.

%MINIFYHTMLcb0d10b2b53c34a7754630d51ac1758011% %MINIFYHTMLcb0d10b2b53c34a7754630d51ac1758012%

On gradually becoming addicted to drugs:

Bieber says he smoked pot for the first time at age 13, which he became "dependent,quot; as a teenager. He eventually progressed to much more lethal substances, and the 25-year-old recalled: "There was a time when I was taking sips, taking pills, making Molly, mushrooms, everything." He describes it as an "escape," explaining: "I was young, like everyone in the industry and people in the world who experience and do normal and growing things. But my experience was in front of the cameras and I had a different level of exhibition. I had a lot of money and many things. "