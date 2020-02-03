Justin Bieber releases his remix to "Yummy,quot; with Summer Walker: fans love this version more than the original

You probably know Justin Bieber's latest hit called Yummy. The young singer also dropped the remix of this song, and introduces Summer Walker. Some fans like this version better, but those who hate say Justin just used a color artist to be more successful.

‘Yummy remix now available 🖤 @ justinbieber co-production (@londonondatrack)’ Summer captioned its social media post.

Her fans said that even if they hated this song before, they are now listening to it because she is also part of the project.

A fan said: ‘Your voice is so soft and controlled. I love you and ’and another follower posted this:‘ Now I'm going to hear this shit because you're there… White boy knows what he’s doing… ’

A fan exclaimed: "This is much better than the original,quot; and an enemy hated the comments and said: "Nobody wants to hear any heartless music from racist Justin Bieber." Love your music the summer. "

Someone else posted: "I hate this damn song, but make no mistake, let me see what it is about," and a Summer fan also shaded Justin: "He really wants blacks to like that song so he can be # 1 ".

Another follower said this: "I care less and less about this song the more they force it,quot; and an Instagram installer praised Summer's voice: "I love Summers music … everything he says is reassuring."

Another sponsor believes that ‘Anything Summer touches turns to gold. 💎💣 ’

Summer appeared in the headlines not long ago when it was revealed that she could have had the best Christmas of her life.

Ad

Judging by the way she reacted in some videos she shared on her social media account, the woman is definitely more than impressed by the gifts she received and fans were really happy for her.



Post views:

0 0