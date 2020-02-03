Jurgen Klopp praised by Liverpool U23 chief Neil Critchley before Shrewsbury's replay | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML8222fae1a0167f8033fce114e12aae8211% %MINIFYHTML8222fae1a0167f8033fce114e12aae8212%

Jurgen Klopp has handed over the duties of the FA Cup to the head of the U-23 club Neil Critchley



Neil Critchley thanked Liverpool's boss, Jurgen Klopp, for his "incredible support,quot; before the repeat of the fourth round of the FA Cup against Shrewsbury on Tuesday, with the U23 ready for a "unique,quot; night in Anfield.

The U23 of Liverpool will represent the first team in the replay, with their manager Critchley on the bench, as it was when the club presented the same team for their 5-0 loss to Aston Villa in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup .

The Shrewsbury Official Supporters Club accused Liverpool and Klopp of disrespect for the Sky Bet League One team and the competition itself, after two-goal hero Jason Cummings secured the shocking second meeting, with a trip Chelsea waiting for the winners in the fifth round.

Accrington Stanley President Andy Holt also criticized Liverpool's decision to play against the U23, accusing them and Klopp of "killing the FA Cup," while Premier League leaders cut ticket prices for the repetition.

The U23 boss, Critchley, defended Liverpool's decisions and admitted that he didn't think he would have another chance to lead the team.

"I never thought it would happen once, much less two," Critchley said. "I am looking forward to what will be a special night. Young players will have a unique opportunity."

"I think the coach has made it quite clear with his statement and what he said before the game. He and the staff receive incredible support."

"I can talk to him whenever I want. He supports young players incredibly well, as he has shown so far this season."

"His presence is always felt even if he is not there. Especially for our youngest players and myself."

"I also think that because of the way we play against Aston Villa, he may have felt that the boys deserved another chance."

