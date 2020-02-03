Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich seen on a date amid a marital problem

%MINIFYHTML620f406b75c6157b2ebe399df7316b5d11% %MINIFYHTML620f406b75c6157b2ebe399df7316b5d12%

Months after the rumors about their marriage, the student of & # 39; Dancing with the Stars & # 39; and the professional hockey player are seen coming out for a brunch date in Studio City, California.

Julianne Hough Y Brooks Laich They are putting a united front amid speculation about their marital problems. A few days after he published a cryptic publication on social networks about love, the "Dancing with the stars"Alum was seen accompanied by her husband, a professional hockey player, for a brunch date in Studio City, California.

The couple, who got married in July 2017, were seen having a meal together at the celebrity meeting point Joan & # 39; s in Third on Saturday morning, February 1. Keeping their date simple and informal, they seemed to be in a good mood, since, according to reports, they were all smiles throughout the tour and made time to pose with fans.

To date, the ex-girlfriend of Ryan Seacrest She put on a beige long sleeve short top that she combined with a pair of gray sweatpants and black sneakers. He completed his look with large sunglasses and tied his hair in a loose half ponytail. Meanwhile, her husband was wearing a long-sleeved black Nike shirt with matching shoes and shorts. While he wore a ring on his ring finger, she chose to run out of a ring.

Julianne Hough and Brook Laich were seen on a brunch date in Studio City.

Looking for more details about his departure, a source told E! News, "Julianne and Brooks had an informal breakfast. They sat outside and ordered breakfast. Julianne was drinking tea and water and seemed to be under the weather." The source added: "They talked quietly during breakfast and kept very focused on each other and their conversation. They smiled and laughed at each other [and] they seemed very happy together."

This Saturday's excursion came a few days after Hough posted a quote from psychology writer Heidi Priebe on Instagram. "To love someone in the long term is to attend a thousand funerals of the people they used to be," the 31-year-old said. "People are too tired to be longer. People they don't recognize anymore."

"The people they grew up from, the people they never grew up in," he continued. "We want the people we love to recover their spark when they go out, to find themselves quickly when they get lost. But it is not our job to hold anyone responsible for the people they used to be."

"It is our job to travel with them between each version and honor what emerges along the way. Sometimes it will be an even more luminescent flame. Sometimes it will be a flicker that will disappear and temporarily flood the room with perfect and necessary darkness."