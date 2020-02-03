Jourdan Dunn offers a look at Dion Hamilton's engagement ring

WENN / Avalon

Weeks after provoking speculation about the state of their relationship with the rapper known by his stage name Sincere, the British model confirms in a sweet publication that they have really engaged.

Jourdan Dunn He is committed to rap artist and fashion designer Dion Hamilton.

The British model began dating the star, which is also known by its stage name. Sincere, last year (19), and revealed that they would get married in a sweet Instagram post.

Next to a photo of her showing her new rock, she wrote: "Jourdan Dunn Hamilton … sounds good!"

The star, who has modeled for brands such as Prada, Valentino and Louis Vuitton, previously made fans speculate on a compromise when he posted a photo of her with Dion and her 10-year-old son Riley, on Instagram on New Year's Day ( January 1).

"2009 my son entered my life, 2019 my life partner entered my life, entering 2020 with both of them by my side is priceless," he wrote.

The cover star of Vogue shares Riley with former Jordan Cummings, with whom he dated for five years from 2005.