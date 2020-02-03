Johnny Depp defends the accusations of abuse and audio recordings of Amber Heard admitting to hitting him in the media

Johnny Depp, who accused Amber Heard of physical abuse, continues to defend his claims after new audio recordings appeared online with the actress admitting the violence appeared. USA Today reported on an audio clip obtained by The Daily Mail that confirmed it was a real 2015 recording.

Adam Waldman, Johnny Depp's lawyer, confirmed to USA Today journalists that the recording is a real conversation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in which they discuss how Heard had hurt Johnny one night.

The video shows the newly married couple discussing whether it was just a punch or a slap with open hands. Amber says in the clip: "I didn't hurt you, I didn't hit you, I hit you." Depp goes on to say that he didn't want a divorce and that he didn't want to separate, but if he continued to get physical, they would have to cancel it.

Heard says he can't promise to be "perfect," and also says he can't promise "(she) won't get physical again." The actress continues saying that sometimes she gets very angry. Waldman claims that Amber actually recorded conversations he had with him.

According to Waldman, the confessional tape he created reveals a pattern of abuse that any battered person would recognize. He said it was a sign of repeated abuse against Mr. Depp, adding that his claims were part of a deception elaborated to ruin his reputation.

Since Amber and Johnny separated in 2016, both parties have been involved in a civil court dispute over allegations of domestic abuse and defamation. In March 2019, Johnny filed a lawsuit against Amber for writing an opinion article about being a survivor of abuse in The Washington Post.

In his counterclaims, Heard accused Depp of hitting her regularly during her 18-month marriage and even earlier. Eric George, Amber's lawyer, wrote to the United States today that Depp was guilty of "monstrous behavior."

Later, Johnny extended his claims, including the accusation that Heard threw heavy objects and other miscellaneous items at his head.



