Joe Giudice talks about ex-wife Teresa after her hilarious Super Bowl announcement – "Congratulations, beautiful!"

%MINIFYHTML2ff096fbbdfd43e4298acf0ca2f0d5d411% %MINIFYHTML2ff096fbbdfd43e4298acf0ca2f0d5d412%

Teresa Giudice appeared in the Super Bowl commercial 54 Sabra and it seems that her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, was really impressed. So much so that, despite his separation, he still turned to social networks to show him some support.

Joe had nothing but love to share after seeing the real Super Bowl commercial of the Real Housewives of New Jersey star.

%MINIFYHTML2ff096fbbdfd43e4298acf0ca2f0d5d413% %MINIFYHTML2ff096fbbdfd43e4298acf0ca2f0d5d414%

That said, this morning, he decided to post a photo of Teresa in many Sabra Hummus containers.

%MINIFYHTML2ff096fbbdfd43e4298acf0ca2f0d5d415% %MINIFYHTML2ff096fbbdfd43e4298acf0ca2f0d5d416%

The photo had Teresa looking super glamorous and Joe couldn't help noticing.

After all, he wrote in the caption: "Congratulations beautiful," and even added a fire emoji, a thumbs up, and heart-eyed emojis!

It is safe to say that love is not lost in regards to Joe.

But regardless of that, the commercial really was commendable.

Sabra managed to convince Teresa and her rival Caroline Manzo to both star, but instead of having a fight on the screen or something, they both turned a table, referring to the time Teresa did during the end of the first season from RHONJ.

Afterwards, the two ladies simply share a laugh. How iconic!

In addition, RHONJ's rivals joined other stars like Norman ‘Boomer’ Esiason, T-Pain, Charli D’Amelio and more!

It's great to see Joe support his ex so much even though they are no longer a couple.

While they still do not plan to divorce, for the sake of their four daughters, the two have apparently separated.

In December, Joe seemed to refer to his separation with a post that said: "It's time to let go."

This is not the first time Joe shows his support for Teresa.

Last month, after he revealed his new eyebrow kit, Bella Brow, the man posted: "My working wife or was ♥♥♥♥"

Ad

At the same time, however, fans were confused about that message. Was it really a diss? We may never know!



Post views:

0 0