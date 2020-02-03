Jimmy Garoppolo of the 49ers has plenty of time, talent to correct a lazy Super Bowl narrative

MIAMI – The 49-20 defeat of the 49ers against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 was a convenient end to the story of Jimmy Garoppolo "not a championship caliber quarterback,quot; that experts were spinning in the week before the game

Fortunately, since it comes from a strong 2019 season and still has a 23-6 record as a relatively new starting quarterback in the NFL at 28, Garoppolo has time on his side to rewrite that narrative, especially linked to the coach Of offensive mentality Kyle Shanahan, who has produced an MVP quarterback.

Garoppolo (20 of 31, 219 yards, 7.1 yards per attempt, TD, 2 INTs, 69.2 passer rating) ended up being overtaken by Mahomes, the game's MVP (26 of 42, 286 yards, 6.8 yards per attempt 2 TDs, 2 INT, 78.1 pin rating). But by listening to most of the post-game shots, you could characterize his night as a remedy compared to Mahomes' transcendence, despite the close statistical nature of his inconsistent performances.

Although Shanahan was not in a position to praise Garoppolo after the game because of the result, there was no indication that he felt that the QB game was responsible for the loss. In a true form of offensive coach, he already focused on improving it for the greatest moment.

"There were some good things," Shanahan said of Garoppolo's work. "We can find out more. I thought he played well."

In a strong first half for San Francisco, where he played Kansas City with a draw at 10, Garoppolo went out of his way to change the unreasonable opinions of the skeptics about him. Executing Shanahan's great play pass offense well by distributing the ball with confidence, Garoppolo was on par with the best Super Bowl passers of the past (9 of 11, 89 yards, 8.1 yards per attempt TD, INT, 92.8 of qualification) in a balanced attack with teammates

The 49ers, minus one kneeling Garoppolo, had exactly 11 career attempts for another 89 yards.

But when Shanahan decided not to use dead times in the last half possession, the story turned to the coach without relying on his quarterback. That theory was ejected from the water when Garoppolo threw a deep ball that did not belong to Hail Mary to tight end George Kittle that stripes 42 yards down the field. If Kittle had not been called for a ticky-tacky offensive pass interference penalty in the catch, we could be talking about Garoppolo in a completely different light.

"I thought we should have scored points, but they ended up calling PI in Kittle," Shanahan said. "I can't see it very (well) from the sideline, but I was definitely surprised by the way they were allowed to play in defense."

In the second half, however, Garoppolo pressed when the Chiefs' passing race came to life. The 49ers continued to run effectively, with nine attempts over 50 yards. But Garoppolo completed only nine passes for 130 yards, dropping to 6.5 yards per attempt with another interception.

The last quarter was especially tough, as the Chiefs returned and walked away with 21 points, while the 49ers did nothing to increase their lead or work the clock. Garoppolo was wandering in several passes and the 49ers had trouble converting the third key attempts (3 of 8 in total).

"We just didn't make some of the plays we normally do." It was difficult, "said Garoppolo." Those are the moments you dream about and everything. We set out on a correct note and we just couldn't finish it. "

The bosses' defense had a lot to do with frustrating the 49ers. His strong secondary was limited to the 49ers and the defensive line, led by Chris Jones, was more disruptive. The runs did not arrive and lost both their usual balance and their explosiveness to avoid unmanageable third attempts.

Just like Mahomes needed the 49ers defense to have some significant failures, and he had a lot of high school in the second half, Garoppolo succumbed to the Chiefs adjusting well to take away his career and capture catcher Deebo Samuel and other things that They worked So good in the first half.

Focusing on the disappointing intermediate destination of Garoppolo takes away your promising journey in progress. Garoppolo was one of the top 10 NFL quarterbacks for each metric during his great success in 2019, despite those who like to call him a caretaker for a prolific career offense. His teammates and coaches love him and his intangibles say he will also recover with his leadership.

Garoppolo should have been the return of the NFL player of the year over Ryan Tannehill of the Titans for playing a strong full season due to the torn ACL he suffered in week 3 against the Chiefs in 2018. He helped the 49ers get to the Super Bowl in what was the equivalent of his second season as a starter, as was Mahomes.

"It has been wild," Garoppolo said. "It's hard, but it's been an incredible year with these guys. Everything we've been through from the beginning is an incredible story."

Garoppolo's story is still much closer to the beginning than to the end. He has room to improve and continue to develop with many fine years, and now he has the experience of playing and losing in a Super Bowl to add to his competitive momentum to overcome adversity.

Super Bowl 54 had a couple of good chapters for him, despite the unhappy ending. Look for Garoppolo to work in a successful sequel, with much effort to take advantage of the greatness that Mahomes is enjoying now.