Jessica Simpson returned along with John Mayer about 9 times

It seems that gravity was still pulling John mayer Y Jessica Simpson together again.

While it has been more than a decade since the two artists were an element of Hollywood, their names are back together in the headlines thanks to the upcoming appearance of the fashion mogul, Open book. In the book, available Tuesday, Simpson has addressed very personal issues, including her history of using diet pills, which led her to stop drinking and the sexual abuse she suffered as a child.

The star also addressed her relationships with famous men, including Mayer, who compared her to the "sexual napalm,quot; in 2010 Playboy interview. "Again and again, he told me he was obsessed with me, sexually and emotionally," Simpson wrote in his memoirs, via Persons.

However, the nature of their relationship wreaked havoc on the pop star. "I constantly worried about not being smart enough for him," he shared in his book, and pointed out that sometimes someone would check the spelling and grammar of his texts. "He was so intelligent and treated the conversation as a friendly competition that he had to win."

As a result of feeling insecure about herself, "my anxiety would increase and another drink would help me," he wrote. "It was the beginning of my dependence on alcohol to mask my nerves."