Jennifer Lopez used Versace for the Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez left fans speechless when she performed in the Super Bowl with Shakira. People find it difficult to believe that he is 50 years old, since he not only shows his curves in sight, but also dazzles with a sensual presentation of bar dancing. J-Lo learned the art of pole dance when he trained for his award-winning role in the film. Hustlers. Jennifer performed with Shakira, but also surprised her fans by performing with her 11-year-old daughter Emme, who has been singing with her mother in public frequently. The crowd went crazy and fans at home loved Jennifer's performance. Even Alex Rodriguez was seen freaking out in the crowd!

Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn designed Jennifer for what many say will be one of the best times in the Super Bowl in history.

The official Versace account shared several photos of Jennifer from her performance along with some information about the stunning crystal mesh suit she wore.

Versace stated the following.

The silver costume of @jlo exemplifies the dedication of # AtelierVersace to handicrafts. The creation of the garment begins by manually twisting the Metal Mesh signature and then beading clear, white and silver Swarovski crystals on a strip. The metal strip is sewn by hand on a tulle base and enriched with Crystal Mesh and leather belts inspired by slavery. The monumental banner shows the stars and stripes of the United States of America on one side, and the Puerto Rican flag on the other. All the feathers used for the flag were of ethical origin. #VersaceCelebrities #JLo #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLIV #SBLIV

You may see several photos that Versace shared with Jennifer Lopez performing during Super Bowl LIV half time below.

Chris Appleton combed Jennifer's hair that was long, golden and in loose waves. Chris shared some videos on his Instagram account where he was trying to brush his hair before halftime began. Scott Barnes did Jennifer's makeup that looked beautiful while performing on stage.

You can see more photos and videos of Jennifer Lopez in the Super Bowl below.

What did you think of Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl Versace outfit? Were you a fan of the look?

Did you like Jennifer Lopez's performance?



