Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez will have a summer wedding

According to reports, the couple, who started dating in 2017 before Alex asked the singer the question in March 2019 during a tropical vacation, will exchange their vows this summer.

The wedding is coming for Jennifer Lopez Y Alex Rodriguez. The same day she and Shakira celebrated Latin culture with special presentations at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, it was reported that she and her fiance retired athlete had a specific wedding date in mind.

Both of them "Hustlers"The actress and former MLB star have remained silent about their wedding preparations since they got engaged on a beach in the Bahamas in March 2019. However, a source told Us Weekly that the powerful couple "He will marry this summer."

It was not the first time it was reported that López and Rodríguez were watching a summer wedding. In 2017, Life & Style magazine claimed that the couple was planning a romantic wedding in Cuba. A source told the magazine that the two "know what they want and want to be a husband and wife, sooner rather than later. They will get married for the summer!"

López and Rodríguez confirmed their romance in the spring of 2017. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in New York in May of the same year. Two years later, they announced their commitment to her to share intimate photos of her beach proposal on social networks.

The wedding will be López's fourth and Rodriguez's second. The 50-year-old singer / actress was married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd Y Marc Anthony, with whom he shared twins, Max and Emme, while the former New York Yankees star married Cynthia Scurtis, the mother of their two daughters, Ella and Natasha.

In September 2019, Lopez was asked if his son, Max, would accompany her down the hall this time. At that question, she simply said: "Of course." During the interview with Entertainment Tonight, he also talked about the possibility of having a destination wedding. "We are talking about that, but we have no firm plans," he said, "and we are talking about many places (to get married) but I still don't know. We" can't reduce it yet. "