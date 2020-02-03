Jenna Dewan shows pregnancy shine in nude maternity photos

Instagram

Before the arrival of her baby, the hostess of & # 39; World of Dance & # 39; Discover her belly while posing in several transparent suits for a beautiful maternity session with photographer Elizabeth Messina.

Jenna Dewan He has shown his sensual side in a nude maternity session. Just a few weeks to welcome your first child with a boyfriend Steve Kazee to the family, the "World of dance"The host turned to Instagram to share a series of beautiful photos celebrating her second pregnancy.

Working as a team with photographer Elizabeth Messina, the 39-year-old woman could be seen in most snapshots showing her belly, using nothing but a transparent lace cover-up. In the caption he uploaded on Friday, January 31, he simply wrote: "When the divine and magical @elizabethmessina approaches and captures one of the most magical moments of your life."

Another photo saw the "Increase"The star admired the elegance of her" lingerie "in black and white" while writing, "Solo @elizabethmessina makes lingerie while 8 months pregnant looks elegant." Caption of another photo, "I clearly love wearing clothes."

While most of the maternity pictures showed Dewan alone, two saw her sharing the picture with Kazee. One saw her in an almost kiss scene with her boyfriend and made her headline: "My love, my gift. I am the luckiest girl in the world." Another introduced her resting her head on her chest. In her legend, she wrote along with three black-hearted emoticons, "I can't stop blaming hormones."

The ex-wife of Channing Tatum, with whom he has a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, also showed his dances in the photo shoot. A snap caught her flaunting her ballet tip while standing on a couch. Alongside this, he said: "We somehow finished the nude shoot in relief but I couldn't be happier."

Dewan's maternity photos have provoked positive reactions from many of his famous friends. "So beautiful," Rumer Willis wrote in the comments section of a photo while Vanessa Hudgens said another: "Yaaaasss … ZAYUM MAMAAAA literally. Very happy for you. You look awesome." However, it was his ballet post that got Sarah Hyland to admire his dancing skills, "To keep that tip and have that relief … IN A SOFA … PREGNANT !!! … BRAVAAAAAAAA".

However, Dewan was not the only one who shared her maternity photo. Her boyfriend, Kazee, also released a photo of her in a bathtub surrounded by white flowers. "Thank you @elizabethmessina for capturing the essence of this goddess in her kingdom," wrote the 44-year-old actor in his legend. "I am eternally grateful to have this as a reminder of this moment in our lives."

Messina herself turned to her own social media account to share an impressive photo of the previous one "Supergirl"Actress stroking her belly". The impressive and touching @jennadewan waiting for the arrival of her second son, xoxo, "said the photographer in the caption.