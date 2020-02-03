Jason Kennedy welcomes Terry Bradshaw to E! in the Super Bowl 2020

Last week, E! released preliminary details on The Bradshaw Bunch, a functional title for his next documentary series starring the NFL icon and sports commentator Terry Bradshaw. The program, currently scheduled for a premiere in the summer of 2020, will give fans a glimpse into the family and home life of the professional quarterback for a long time.

During the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night, Bradshaw talked to E! Jason Kennedy about the new series exclusively in the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Before praising the "perfect,quot; configuration of the arena, in the previous interview clip, he encourages Kennedy to take note of how close the spectators are to the field, where "they would return another 50 yards,quot; in other stadiums, the Pro Football Hall de Famer tells him what the public can expect from the program.

"It's going to be embarrassing," he joked, explaining that his family already filmed the inaugural episode of the series.