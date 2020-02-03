Jana Kramer says that Mike Caussin broke a "limit,quot; in his marriage

Jana Kramer is shedding some light on his marriage to Mike Caussin.

%MINIFYHTML0249e5f4cbc289f008c48985170e1de713% %MINIFYHTML0249e5f4cbc289f008c48985170e1de714%

In a completely new episode of iHeartRadio & # 39; s To complain Podcast, the country singer met with her husband for their first show together in more than a month.

%MINIFYHTML0249e5f4cbc289f008c48985170e1de715% %MINIFYHTML0249e5f4cbc289f008c48985170e1de716%

And since the beginning of the episode, the couple was ready to be honest and vulnerable about what was happening in their lives.

"The fact is that we are still two people with real-life problems and we still reserve our right to privacy to some extent and it is our option to go out and share a lot of this with you," Mike explained. "Last month, we still have to grow in our relationship together and individually. For me, it really was a time to investigate and face the facts that could improve in my own recovery and grow as a person and growing as a husband."

The former NFL player continued: "I had to be real with myself and I had to realize that there are many things in my life that I am not doing differently and sometimes I feel that I am going through the movement, but even if I am not relapsing or acting or leaving our marriage, if I am still breaking boundaries or I am not completely honest with things, how is that sober? How is that life changing? How are you living with integrity? No. We needed time to grow back individually and grow as a couple. We're not trying to dance around anything or retain anything from our listeners. "