James Harden scores 40 points to lead the Houston Rockets over New Orleans Pelicans | NBA News

James Harden finished an assist before a triple double of 40 points while the Houston Rockets waited for a 117-109 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

Sunday night NBA scores New Orleans Pelicans 109-117 Houston Rockets

Chicago Bulls 102-129 Toronto Raptors

Phoenix Suns 108-129 Bucks of Milwaukee

Denver Nuggets 123-128 Detroit Pistons (OT)

Harden finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, punching 7 of 15 three-point attempts to keep the Rockets afloat, while Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon and Austin Rivers shot 2 of 15 combined from the depths.

Harden brought a couple of driving lay-ups around two free throws in the last quarter to extend Houston's lead to 110-103 and keep the Pelicans at bay. New Orleans ended up with a 63-43 lead over glass, but were knocked out by 23 turnovers that Houston made 29 points.

Five pelicans recorded double-digit rebounds: Brandon Ingram (12), Derrick Favors and Lonzo Ball (11 each) and Zion Williamson and Josh Hart (10 each).

Ingram led the Pelicans with 28 points, while Williamson added 21 and Hart 16. Westbrook and Ben McLemore, who scored 22 points in 24 minutes from the bank, helped Harden with the scoring charge, while Danuel House Jr published a double double 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Harden makes fun of pelican defender Josh Hart



There were 14 draws and 10 leadership changes. None of the teams had a double digit advantage.

Ingram scored 16 points in the third period when the Pelicans briefly took control. His triple with 7:19 to play gave the Pelicans a 75-72 lead, but when McLemore sank two free throws with 0.8 seconds left in the box, that put New Orleans ahead 93-92 entering the fourth quarter .

Rookie Terence Davis scored 31 points, the best of his career, in 12 of 15 shots when the Toronto Raptors defeated the Chicago Bulls 129-102 visitors to match their franchise record with 11 consecutive wins.

Pascal Siakam added 17 points and nine rebounds despite not playing in the last quarter for the Raptors, who also won 11 consecutive games in 2016 and 2018. Serge Ibaka scored 16 points for Toronto, Kyle Lowry had 14, Fred VanVleet had 12 points and eight attend while Chris Boucher was 15 and Patrick McCaw scored 10.

Thaddeus Young had 21 points and seven rebounds for Chicago before failing in the fourth quarter. Zach LaVine added 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Bulls, who have lost three straight. Chandler Hutchison had 17 points and Ryan Arcidiacono and Coby White had 12 each.

The Raptors swept the season series of the Bulls three games and won 12 straight games against them.

Terence Davis rises to the edge to score against the Bulls



The Bulls led 63-60 at halftime. The Raptors took a five-point lead in the reverse overturn of OG Anunoby after three minutes of the third quarter had elapsed. The advantage reached 77-67 in the 13 footer of Siakam with 7:07 remaining in the third.

LaVine's dump with 4:28 remaining reduced him to five, but Lowry's two free throws at the last minute gave Toronto a 95-85 lead after three quarters. The Raptors scored the first six points of the final period. The advantage reached 21 in McCaw's triple with eight minutes remaining.

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a triple double for an assist for the fifth time this season, contributing 30 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists for the 129-108 victory of the Milwaukee Bucks over the visiting Phoenix Suns.

Brook Lopez blocked the nine highest shots of his career to complement 17 points and Khris Middleton went for 25 points, helping the Bucks, defeated at home by Denver on Friday, to win for the tenth time in their last 11 games.

Devin Booker exceeded 30 points for the seventh time in his last 10 games, reaching a maximum of 32 games to control the Suns, who lost their second consecutive game.

The Bucks got a Lopez dump just 16 seconds from the game and led the rest of the way, using an 18-6 run that joined the second and third quarter to get away.

The Suns were within 53-46 with 3:45 remaining in the middle before Pat Connaughton and Middleton hit three points in a 14-6 closing burst that opened a 15-point lead at the break.

Giannis Antetokounmpo hits home a dump in Milwaukee's victory over Phoenix



When Wesley Matthews fell in two free throws and Antetokounmpo sank a short shot to open the third period, the Bucks had opened a 71-52 lead and never led less than nine thereafter.

Antetokounmpo, who has recorded four triple doubles this season, made 10 of his 21 shots on the way to his team's total points, which came in just 31 minutes.

Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and Eric Bledsoe 12 for the Bucks, who improved to 23-3 at home.

Andre Drummond had 21 points, 17 rebounds and four assists and Reggie Jackson contributed 20 points and six assists from the bench when host Detroit Pistons broke a streak of five losses by surprising the Denver Nuggets 128-123 in overtime.

Bruce Brown contributed 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Svi Mykhailiuk and Tony Snell each scored 13 points for Detroit. Drummond recorded the 400th double double of his career.

Derrick Rose of Detroit left in the first half with a groin injury and did not return to the game. He finished with two points, finishing his 20-point game streak with 14.

Nikola Jokic lifts a float during Denver's defeat to Detroit



Nikola Jokic led Denver, which came from impressive victories over Utah and Milwaukee, with 39 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Will Barton had 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Monte Morris scored 19 points.

The Nuggets were playing without four rotation players due to injuries, including point guard Jamal Murray and strikers Michael Porter Jr and Paul Millsap.

Drummond scored 78 seconds in the overtime session and Brown followed with a triple to give Detroit a 116-112 lead. Drummond made a foul on the next possession of the Nuggets, but the replacement Thon Maker shot a baseline shot to give the Pistons a five-point lead with 2:24 left.

A triple of Jerami Grant with a minute to go reduced Detroit's lead to four points. But the Pistons made four free throws in the final stretch and Maker converted a ball pass to seal the victory.

