Jaco Kriel to leave Gloucester and meet the Lions in Super Rugby | Rugby Union News

Jaco Kriel has played only 20 times for Gloucester

Flanker Jaco Kriel will leave Gloucester and join the Lions in the South African Super Rugby team.

The 11-time Springbok has been released early from his contract at Kingsholm.

Kriel joined Gloucester in 2018, but injuries limited him to only 20 appearances in the first team, including only five this season, and he hasn't played since late November due to an ankle problem.

"It's a real shame," said Gloucester rugby director David Humphreys.

"But Jaco has personal reasons for wanting to return home and, although we want him to stay, we sympathize with his request."

"We are fortunate that the back row is a position of strength for us."

"He has been very unfortunate with the injuries, but I am delighted that he has now had the opportunity to play Super Rugby again with the Lions."