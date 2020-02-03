It's time for a Palestinian spring | Israel

Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority, has succeeded in extracting from the Arab League a rejection of the Middle East plan of US President Donald Trump, warning his leaders that neither he nor they could afford to go down in history as those who "sold Jerusalem,quot; and the Al-Aqsa mosque to Israel.

This is the same argument that the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat made to justify the rejection of the dictates of the United States and Israel at the Camp David summit in 2000, knowing very well that Arab autocrats may not worry about Palestinian rights, but You cannot see that they have surrendered to Jerusalem. .

The ploy worked.

The arrogance of the United States in declaring all of Jerusalem the capital of Israel in 2017 has failed throughout Trump's "vision,quot;, leaving Washington humiliated and his foolishly nicknamed "agreement of the century,quot; barely alive.

In addition, Abbas severed all relations with the United States and Israel. "If Jerusalem is off the table, the United States is off the table," a Palestinian official warned.

This may have been a surprise to the Americans, who thought they would return to the table sooner or later, but it was not a surprise to their Israeli companion.

American ignorance or Israeli arrogance

It is difficult to say whether Trump's plan has been driven primarily by the ignorance of young Jared Kushner, Trump's advisor and son-in-law, or the arrogance of his mentor, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But it is probably both, since credulity is required for successful manipulation.

It is shamefully clear that the plan is based on Netanyahu's extremist ideas. In fact, when Trump and Netanyahu stood side by side at the White House ceremony to announce it, there was no doubt who the vision was. Trump looked like he was reading it for the first time.

And from there, the plan went downhill, as the president's son-in-law repeated the propaganda indicators of Netanyahu and denied the clichés.

In fact, there is a strange resemblance between Kushner and former Netanyahu spokesman, Mark Regev, in style and style, both following the example of Frank Luntz's Global Language Dictionary, which became Israel's propaganda playbook after Its launch a decade ago.

It didn't help that Netanyahu, the puppeteer, wanted the plan to be announced, especially the parties that legitimized new Israeli annexations of Palestinian land, not to make peace with the Palestinians, but to win a fourth term.

Unlike Kushner, Netanyahu knows very well that the agreement is not a start for the Palestinians. He has already tested his main ideas and is familiar with the Palestinian response.

In fact, such early Palestinian rejection is the reason he devised and supported the plan in the first place.

All this raises the question, what happens now? What will the Palestinians do if or when Netanyahu goes through the annexation?

A game changer

Netanyahu's refusal to make a deal with "moderate,quot; Abbas – the responsible negotiator, who rejected the armed struggle, embraced diplomacy and accepted the principle of a demilitarized Palestinian state in a fifth of historic Palestine – and his insistence on annexing more Palestinian territories, he left the Palestinians have no choice but to adopt a new vision and a new liberation strategy.

What applies to the Palestinians also applies to Abbas. After all, Netanyahu hopes to end both the future Palestinian independence and the current Palestinian leadership.

To be clear, Abbas has proved too naive for too long, calculating that winning the moral argument is enough to change Israel's strategic calculation.

But Abbas loses the cardinal principle of diplomacy: it is a reflection of the balance of power. The Palestinian failure to extract an independent state from the disastrous Oslo Accords is the direct result of Israel's supremacy on the ground.

The same goes for Abbas's renewed call for an international conference under the auspices of the International Quartet, namely the United States, the UN, the EU and Russia. The supremacy of the United States in such a meeting will ensure that no result is disadvantageous for Netanyahu's Israel.

Diplomacy could achieve little without a real change on the ground in Israel-Palestine.

Even Trump, who admires the strong and abhors the weak, may be interested in correcting the position of the United States, although technically, if the situation changes.

A Palestinian spring

Change requires summoning Palestinian talent, energy and passion for freedom and justice, which in turn needs national reconciliation and unity around a clear national agenda. It also requires dismantling the "police state,quot; in the occupied Palestinian territories, which has intensified its control over the civilian population under pressure from the United States and Israel.

Abbas's announcement that all security coordination with Israel will be cut off and that he will be treated as an "occupying power,quot; rather than a "peace partner,quot; is an important first step in boosting popular support for an agenda of freedom.

If Abbas really follows, this will demonstrate an innovative development that could transform the conflict in the coming years.

According to him or not, the octogenarian Abbas must be praised for believing in peace and appreciated for having traveled all over the world from the Arab League to the UN to promote coexistence.

But it must not stop there. It must also ensure a smooth transition of power to a new, younger and more vibrant Palestinian leadership that can galvanize and channel the power of people at home and abroad.

Despite more than 70 years of dispossession, 53 years of occupation and one million prisoners, the Palestinians remain determined. They can bend but do not break.

With the Palestinians representing about 20 percent of Israel's population, a number that will increase to 25 percent in the not too distant future, the "Jewish state,quot; is rapidly becoming a binational state.

And with almost as many Palestinians as Jews living between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, and with a maximum distance of a few kilometers that separate any Palestinian from any Jew, Israel-Palestine is increasingly a binational entity. The Israeli annexation of new territories will only help underline this fact.

In this context, without nuclear weapons, without air force and without walls will define the future relationship between the rich centers and the ghettos, between the rich cities and their poverty belts, in fact among the neighbors next door. Israel can continue to use a brutal force against the Palestinians, but like all the colonizing powers of the last century, it will not be able to subject a certain indigenous population to violence.

There is a demand for a change of vision based on the non-religious ethical awakening, one that transcends fetishist archeology and sacred sites to honor sacred human rights for all.

It is time for David to face Goliath, for freedom to overcome occupation, for democracy to overcome fanaticism and for justice to defeat and eliminate racism. Thirty years after the dismantling of apartheid in South Africa, it is time that it was also eliminated in Palestine.

It is time for a Palestinian and Jewish spring.