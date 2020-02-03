It's not love at first sight for Matt Fraser's sister and her blind date

Matt FraserPsychic intuition may not apply to pairing.

The medium organizes a blind date between a skeptical younger sister Maria Fraser and friend Nick in this new tonight clip Meet the fraserswith him and his girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis Present for moral support. At first, Maria is "pleasantly surprised,quot; by the good looks of the mysterious man.

"I don't think my brother has good taste in most things, but he could have something here," he tells the confessional chamber shortly after Nick arrives at the bowling alley where his appointment will take place. But as a preliminary exchange of small conversations begins, Brother Fraser begins to detect some red flags.

"I worried that you looked a lot like my brother," says Maria when Nick shares his affinity for athletics. To his dismay, he responds by pointing out that "in terms of personality," he and Matt are quite similar.

Maria seems apprehensive when she finds out about this, but it's not until Nick's comment is demonstrated in a conversation seconds after she reaches some conclusions about her character.