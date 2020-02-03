Is Kyle Shanahan to blame for another Super Bowl collapse? The loss of the 49ers to the Chiefs was not so simple

%MINIFYHTMLd05a990596e65c2ee46c2d629c3b0a8811% %MINIFYHTMLd05a990596e65c2ee46c2d629c3b0a8812%

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Lifting a champion is the best part of a Super Bowl, as game MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are learning in the midst of celebrating their 31-20 victory over the 49ers on Sunday at the Super Bowl 54.

The hyperbole surrounding the loser is the worst.

The typical absence of nuances plagued the narrative around Kyle Shanahan, coach of San Francisco, on social media, as his team wasted a 20-10 lead in the last 6 1/2 minutes of the game. Naturally, the historic loss of the Falcons to the Patriots in Super Bowl 51 three years ago was the benchmark. With Shanahan calling offensive plays as coordinator, Atlanta wasted a 28-3 lead in the third quarter, and New England won the Super Bowl in overtime. How could this happen again?

The criticism of Shanahan is now even more unfair than it was then.

This was not the case of a coach who failed with his watch management of the last game or with his plays; Such a claim dismisses how the Chiefs exploded in the fourth quarter thanks to a spark of Mahomes and a change of mentality within those of the city of Kansas City.

"That team, that's how they have been throughout the year," Shanahan said of the Chiefs after the game. "They are not a team that does it all the time. They warm up a bit. They can score very fast. That's why there were two playoff games in which they were cold to start and they were down, and then at halftime they fixed it in both games

"We didn't convert those third casualties in the fourth quarter. Don't convert those third casualties, you don't have an explosive career, you don't have too many opportunities."

As has been the criticism of Shanahan's game against New England three years ago, some might be inclined to point out a perceived failure to run the ball more frequently to manage the clock when Kansas City began its return, as if a 20- The advantage of 10 against these Chiefs, the first team in NFL history to clear three deficits of 10 or more points in a single postseason, is something like a 28-3 lead over those Patriots.

At what point should I have done something different?

In the 49ers' first possession in the last quarter, they ran twice in the first three plays, with Raheem Mostert and Daniel Sorensen and Chris Jones in the second. On the next play, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo scored a pass based on the appearance of the defense, but his pitch to Deebo Samuel leaned (and opened) over the receiver's head. A false start at tackle Joe Staley forced a third and long, and Garoppolo could only fight for a few yards. However, the 49ers climbed two scores.

What happened after Mitch Wishnowsky's clearance changed the game. Mahomes found Tyreek Hill for a 44-yard bomb, and a few plays later, the Chiefs scored a touchdown to turn it into a three-point game. With their opponents getting hot, the 49ers could no longer afford to worry about the clock.

"That's the last thing you think about when you're up three points and there's a lot of time left," Shanahan said when asked if he wished he had called more plays in the last six minutes of the game. "The clock is not a problem at that time, especially with waiting times.

"The problem was moving the chains. If you move the chains, then you will turn the clock."

Thanks in large part to Jones, the Kansas City star lineman who was by far the most impressive defender in the final stretch, San Francisco did not get those first attempts. The best example came in a second and 5 with 5:27 to play (after a five-yard run by Mostert).

The 49ers had tight end All-Pro George Kittle lined up against 37-year-old runner Terrell Suggs in men's coverage, obviously a clash over which any offensive coach would drool. Sure enough, Kittle offered Suggs to open in the middle of the field, but Jones slyly hit the Garoppolo pass. The pressure on the third down play created a wandering pass from Garoppolo, and the 49ers were forced to clear only for the second time in the game.

"They made good plays," Kittle said. "They are an NFL team, in the Super Bowl, AFC champions. They also make plays."

Approximately 3 1/2 minutes after the game clock, after the Chiefs had taken the lead with a seven-play scoring game, Jones again hit a key Garoppolo pass. This, in a first attempt, came after the 49ers had entered the Chiefs' territory, and operating a two-minute exercise, Garoppolo had completed consecutive launches.

That incomplete led to a couple more. The Chiefs' cornerback, Kendall Fuller, made a great pass break in what would probably have been a first attempt capture of Kendrick Bourne, and Garoppolo overthrew a veteran Emmanuel Sanders on the third occasion. On the fourth attempt, Jimmy Clark's Jimmy Garoppolo jacket almost finished the game.

The SN NFL Coach of the Year for the 2019 season, an award voted by his fellow head coaches, could only see how his players made one mistake after another.

"I think it was the signature of the game that played best situational football," said 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk. "That's what it all came down to."

Added a discouraged and breathless cornerback of the 49ers, Richard Sherman: "We just don't run our game … We just made mistakes."

Something like that, the Chiefs simply made more plays than the 49ers at the end of the fourth quarter, echoed among all the players and coaches who were asked how Kansas City returned to beat San Francisco. The cliché in this case, however, is the reality. To quote another sporting cliche: the 49ers did not lose Super Bowl 54. The Chiefs won it.

No one in any of the locker rooms blamed Shanahan, probably because they were not subject to the group thinking that stuns users of social networks. For his part, the 49ers coach will repeat in his mind what went wrong against the Chiefs forever, as anyone would do in that situation.

But as he approached when asked about the painful defeat of the Super Bowl three years ago, he doesn't need to blame himself.