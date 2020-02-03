Iowa Caucus: what to expect from the 2020 Democratic candidates | U.S

%MINIFYHTML5468f5417fa4d6decc202dd8b626034211% %MINIFYHTML5468f5417fa4d6decc202dd8b626034212%

Des Moines, Iowa Since the day after the 2016 presidential election, Democrats have looked towards 2020, hoping that Donald Trump is just a single-term president.

At one time, there were more than two dozen candidates. Now there are only 11 left.

After all the demonstrations, all the debates and many political moments, Iowa voters are ready to begin the caucus and the primary season in an election season that will take the United States until November.

I have followed the Democratic race closely and I have spent the last days in Iowa. Given that this state is always capable of throwing a surprise, this is how the candidates who run can end up in the Iowa caucus on Monday night .

Michael Bennet

Colorado Senator Michael Bennet is an unknown name for most voters in Iowa. Bennet is a moderate who believes in the compromise, but many expect his mediocre campaign to end in the days after Iowa.

Democratic presidential candidate for Senator Michael Bennet (File: Mary Altaffer / The Associated Press)

Joe biden

Former Vice President Joe Biden has played his ties with former President Barack Obama, who was a surprise winner in Iowa 12 years ago. One of the first candidates: Biden has seen his support fall in recent weeks.

But it still remains among the top-level candidates in Iowa, according to recent polls.

2020 Democratic presidential candidate to the US UU. And former Vice President Joe Biden (File: Ivan Alvarado / Reuters)

Popular with working class voters, this is their third career for the White House. Wait for Biden to finish in the top three.

It is important to remember that the Democrats have nominated three vice presidents to run since World War II. The three have lost.

Pete Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg's experience in the position may only be as mayor of a small town in South Bend, Indiana, but the youngest of all candidates at the age of 38 has talked about motivating a new generation of Democratic voters and Americans

Buttigieg has raised a large amount of money and has been able to campaign throughout the state, while senators have been involved in the impeachment trial in Washington, DC.

US Democratic presidential candidate and mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg (File: Steve Marcus / Reuters)

Anything out of the top four places puts his campaign on life support and would need a great result in the New Hampshire primary next week to survive.

Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard, an American representative from Hawaii, has had very little presence in Iowa. He opposes US military intervention abroad, but has received criticism for meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

It is unlikely among the top seven, but many believe that he can launch a third-party career that could take votes from the eventual Democratic candidate.

Democratic presidential candidate Representative Tulsi Gabbard (File: Shannon Stapleton / Reuters)

Amy Klobuchar

A senator from neighboring Minnesota, Amy Klobuchar believes she can attract voters across the country by promoting her pragmatic "Midwest,quot; values. His survey numbers have increased slowly in recent weeks, giving fans the opportunity to say he has "Klo-mentum." If you can finish fourth, it will be as good as a victory for your campaign and will keep it in the race.

Democratic presidential candidate in 2020 by Senator Amy Klobuchar (File: Brenna Norman / Reuters)

Deval Patrick

Former Massachusetts governor, Deval Patrick has had almost no impact on Iowa, or anywhere else. Many expect him to leave Tuesday.

Former Massachusetts governor and Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick (File: Carlo Allegri / Reuters)

Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders is an independent Vermont senator who describes himself as a Socialist Democrat. He came second, behind Hillary Clinton, in Iowa four years ago. However, it was the closest margin that Iowa Democratic groups had seen.

The Democratic presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders (File: Mike Segar / Reuters)

Sanders has strong grassroots support and good organization. There are some Democrats who worry if someone who wants to introduce universal medical care, free university tuition and reduce the influence of billionaires can actually win a general election, but supporters insist that this is a choice about change and Sanders He is the man who must comply. It will probably be in the top three.

Tom steyer

Billionaire entrepreneur Tom Steyer has the money to stay in the race long after the most popular candidates leave, but he will be lucky not to finish in the last three.

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer, founder of NextGen Climate Action (File: Stephen Lam / Reuters)

Elizabeth Warren

Senator Elizabeth Warren often talks about major structural changes and equal income. Other campaigns admit that the Massachusetts senator has built a formidable operation on the ground in Iowa and could be the key to doing better than many suspects. Other candidates in recent days have been cutting back their support, but could go to a position in the top three.

Democratic presidential candidate for Senator Elizabeth Warren (File: Steve Marcus / Reuters)

Andrew Yang

Andrew Yang is a former technology executive who has talked about the introduction of a universal basic income. Your support has not approached double figures. It probably won't end last, but the best you can hope for is sixth place in Iowa.

Democratic presidential candidate, businessman Andrew Yang (File: Sue Ogrocki / The Associated Press)

Michael Bloomberg

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg skips early voting states like Iowa and New Hampshire, focusing his attention on the Super Tuesday (March 3).

Normally that would kill a campaign because it would be difficult to raise funds. But the billionaire is financing his own offer from the White House.

The former mayor of New York City and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg (File: Scott Morgan / Reuters)

According to reports, Bloomberg will be in California, a state of Super Tuesday, on Monday.

Something you will often hear is: "Iowa is not the first because it is important, it is important because it is the first." It gives the first real indication of how voters think, what policies they support, who they think can challenge Trump.

Good performance here generates publicity, often provides more support and, crucially, helps with fundraising. You don't have to win in Iowa to be a winner. But here you can also lose the White House.