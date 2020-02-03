Internet, Darrelle Revis jumps to the opportunity of trolling Richard Sherman over the hard Super Bowl 54

Darrelle Revis said a lot without saying much on Sunday night.

Revis had an opportunity to talk more trash with 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, who sometimes struggled to keep up with the Chiefs' quick receivers during the San Francisco Super Bowl 54 defeat. Revis mocked the Internet with this post-game tweet:

Are you waiting for the flame 🔥? 😂😂😂 – Darrelle Revis (@ Revis24) February 3, 2020

Revis stung Sherman after the NFC championship game, saying he was too scared to play from man to man. Sherman responded by citing statistics and trying to hit the final stages of Revis's career.

Then came Sunday in Miami Gardens, and Sherman was on the wrong side of a series of plays, starting with this Tyreek Hill ankle breaker.

In the fourth quarter, Sammy Watkins beat Revis to get a big profit that set the bosses' touchdown.

Sherman was also within the framework of that score, a brief reception by Damien Williams:

Those works had some people serving food for breakfast late at night:

Later, Sherman took possession of his work with some words of his own on Twitter.

Proud of this team! It was not the result we wanted, but we fought. I wasn't good enough tonight and I'll fix it. Thank you for all the support throughout the year. – Richard Sherman (@ RSherman_25) February 3, 2020

Let's see if Revis decides to raise the flame in response.