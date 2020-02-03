Indifference victims: story of an Italian Holocaust survivor | Humanitarian crises

January 27 marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the most deadly Nazi concentration camp, by Soviet forces.

Liliana Segre was deported to Auschwitz in 1944 with her father, who perished in the field.

%MINIFYHTML4408586fe0cca620e059b215a65597b811% %MINIFYHTML4408586fe0cca620e059b215a65597b812%

Many years after the liberation of the camps, she began to speak publicly about what happened. When she became a public figure, she began receiving anti-Semitic threats, which led her to be under police protection for her safety.

In this interview, she talks to Al Jazeera about what happened to her and about the danger of indifference, progressive racism and the "altercation,quot; of other humans.

"Most people were indifferent, most people were fascists … Me, my family, my relatives and my friends were victims of that indifference,"Segre said.

Source: Al Jazeera