In pictures: inside the Wuhan rapid construction hospital | China

Built in just over a week, a hospital dedicated to treating people infected with a new deadly coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan began receiving patients on Monday, state media said.

The 1,000-bed facility was designed for patients with confirmed infections to alleviate bed shortages elsewhere in Wuhan, where it is believed that the rapidly spreading virus originated at the end of last year.

China has opened a new hospital, built in 10 days, to deal with mortals. #CoronavirusOutbreak

More than 7,500 workers worked throughout the day to build Huoshenshan Hospital, which was modeled at a facility established in the capital of China, Beijing, in 2003 to help combat an outbreak of SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome.

So far, the new coronavirus has killed at least 361 people and infected more than 17,000 in China and at least 171 abroad. In Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, there are more than 11,000 cases, state television said on Monday.

China is building a second hospital in Wuhan dedicated to the treatment of patients with coronavirus, with 1,600 beds. It is scheduled to open on Wednesday.