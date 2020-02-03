ICO to hold emergency meeting on Trump's plan for the Middle East | News

The Islamic Cooperation Organization (ICO) will hold an emergency meeting at its headquarters in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to discuss the recently revealed Middle East plan of US President Donald Trump.

Requested by the Palestinian leadership, the 57-member body meeting on Monday comes two days after the Arab League rejected Trump's so-called "agreement of the century,quot;, saying: "It does not fulfill the rights and minimum aspirations of the Palestinian people ". ".

%MINIFYHTMLb9536339718ca22da737630b0bc6355111% %MINIFYHTMLb9536339718ca22da737630b0bc6355112%

Plus:

Addressing a pro-Israeli audience in the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by his side, Trump described his delayed plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Tuesday as a "win-win solution,quot; for both sides.

The president of the United States said his proposed agreement would guarantee the establishment of a two-state solution, promising the Palestinians a state of their own with a new capital in Abu Dis, a suburb on the outskirts of Jerusalem. Trump also said that Jerusalem would be the "undivided capital,quot; of Israel. Palestinians want both to be busy East of Jerusalem and the West Bank to be part of a future state.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/05/oic-190531055450527.html

Palestinian leaders, who were absent during the announcement and rejected the proposal even before its launch, denounced the plan as "a new Balfour Declaration,quot; that strongly favored Israel and denied them a viable independent state.

The OCI said in a statement on Twitter on Sunday that its "open meeting of the executive committee,quot; at the level of foreign ministers "will discuss the position of the organization after the US administration announced its peace plan."

With Member States on four continents, the OCI is the second largest intergovernmental organization in the world after the United Nations, with a collective population that reaches more than 1.8 billion.

Most of its member states are Muslim-majority countries, while others have significant Muslim populations, including several African and South American countries. While the 22 members of the Arab League are also part of the ICO, the organization has several important non-Arab member states, including Turkey, Iran and Pakistan. It also has five observer members, including Russia and Thailand.

What is in Trump's plan for the Middle East?

Iran & # 39; prohibited & # 39;

Meanwhile, Iran on Monday accused its regional rival Saudi Arabia of blocking its officials so they do not attend the ICO meeting.

"The government of Saudi Arabia has prevented the participation of the Iranian delegation in the meeting to examine the plan of the & # 39; century agreement & # 39; at the headquarters of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation," quoted the Fars news agency, Abbas Mousavi, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran. , like saying.

Mousavi said Iran, one of the countries that strongly condemned Trump's plan, had filed a complaint with the ICO and accused his regional rival of abusing his position as the headquarters of the organization's headquarters.

There were no immediate comments from Saudi officials.

Following the presentation of Trump's plan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia expressed appreciation for Trump's efforts and his support for direct peace negotiations under the auspices of Washington, while state media reported that King Salman had called on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to reassure him about Riyadh's unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause. .

Trump's plan announcement generated mixed responses from the Arab states.

Observers said the reaction was indicative of the division between Arab countries and their inability to prioritize the plight of the Palestinian people over national economic agendas and political calculations in relation to the Trump administration.