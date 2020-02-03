I returned to the relationship & # 39; complex & # 39; by John Mayer & # 39; About 9 times & # 39;

WENN / Instar / Adriana M. Barraza

During an interview for the program & # 39; Today & # 39 ;, the author of & # 39; Open Book & # 39; admits that it was difficult to cut ties with the singer of & # 39; Heartbreak Warfare & # 39; before he referred to her as & # 39; napalm sexual & # 39 ;.

Jessica Simpson has opened up about his challenging romance with John mayer, revealing that they separated and were back together nine times.

In a new interview for the "Today"show, the singer and actress admits that it was difficult to cut ties with the star of" Daughters ", whom he first met in 2005.

"We were great in privacy, we love each other," he explains. "That was easy, but the relationship was very complex. It was always one more time, again. Again, again. And I came back about nine times."

In a previous interview with People, the 39-year-old singer revealed that her relationship with Mayer consumed her.

"He loved me the way he could and I loved that love for a long time. Too much time," he told the magazine. "And I went back and forth for a long time. But he controlled me.

"He went into a room and picked up his guitar and you fainted. I really didn't know the man behind the guitar. And that was my mission."

Their relationship came to an end in 2010, after Mayer referred to her as "sexual napalm" during an interview with Playboy.

"He thought that was how he wanted to be called," he explained. "I felt ashamed and ashamed that my grandmother was actually going to read that. A woman and how they are in bed is not something that has ever been talked about. It was shocking."

That was the last straw for Jessica and she "deleted" Mayer's number from her contacts.

"He was the most loyal person on the planet and when I read he was not. That was for me."