How to watch the Oscars 2020 on TV and online

The goal is regular close!

After a vertiginous (and especially crowded) awards season, Hollywood is fast approaching the grand finale. Yes, we are talking about the Oscar 2020. Now in its year 92, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences rewards the films that made us laugh, cry and bring Brad Pitt back in the spotlight and interestingly … to Tinder. So start planning your Oscars party with E! Breakdown of news of all the details you need to know!

Who is the host of the Oscars?

No one! After continuing without a master of ceremonies last year, the Academy decided to give it another chance in 2020.

When are the Oscars and what time do they start?

Mark your calendars for this Sunday, February 9! Starting at 1:00 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. PST, E! hosts, experts and special guests will start the party with ME! Countdown to the red carpet: Oscar 2020. Then, directly at 5:00 p.m. EST / 2: 00 p.m. PST, hosts Ryan Seacrest Y Giuliana Rancic will bring you the red carpet directly with exclusive interviews with celebrities and more during ME! Live from the red carpet.

The Oscars 2020 are broadcast live from 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST on ABC.

