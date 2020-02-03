How to watch the Oscars 2020 on TV and online

The goal is regular close!
After a vertiginous (and especially crowded) awards season, Hollywood is fast approaching the grand finale. Yes, we are talking about the Oscar 2020. Now in its year 92, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences rewards the films that made us laugh, cry and bring Brad Pitt back in the spotlight and interestingly … to Tinder. So start planning your Oscars party with E! Breakdown of news of all the details you need to know!
Who is the host of the Oscars?
No one! After continuing without a master of ceremonies last year, the Academy decided to give it another chance in 2020.
When are the Oscars and what time do they start?
Mark your calendars for this Sunday, February 9! Starting at 1:00 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. PST, E! hosts, experts and special guests will start the party with ME! Countdown to the red carpet: Oscar 2020. Then, directly at 5:00 p.m. EST / 2: 00 p.m. PST, hosts Ryan Seacrest Y Giuliana Rancic will bring you the red carpet directly with exclusive interviews with celebrities and more during ME! Live from the red carpet.
The Oscars 2020 are broadcast live from 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST on ABC.
Where are the Oscars celebrated?
The Oscars take place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.
How do you see the Oscars?
You will want to tune ABC for the transmission, but there are many ways to transmit it digitally. Watch the ABC live stream of the Oscars on ABC.com or the ABC app through DirecTV Now, Hulu, PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV.
Who are the Oscar nominees?
Here are the highlights: jester He leads the pack with 11 nominations, followed by the Irish, Once upon a time … in Hollywood Y 1917 each one receives 10. The nominees for Best Film are Ford v. Ferrari, the Irish, Jojo Rabbit, jester, Little woman, Marriage history, 1917, Once upon a time … in Hollywood Y Parasite. Check out the full list of nominations here!
Who shows up at the Oscars?
The five nominees for the Best Original Song will take the stage this Sunday. Include Elton John ("I will love myself again,quot; by Rocketman), Cynthia Erivo ("Get up,quot; from Harriet), Idina Menzel ("Into the Unknown,quot; by Frozen 2), Chrissy Metz ("I stand with you,quot; from Penetration) Y Randy Newman ("I can't let you throw,quot; from Toy Story 4) Billie eilishIt is also performing.
Can you buy tickets to attend the Oscars?
I'm sorry, movie lovers! Tickets for the Oscars are reserved for nominees, presenters, film executives and other select guests. In fact, attendees must still pay $ 750 to enter.
Who shows up at the Oscars?
The star power will shine thanks to the appearances of Rami Malek, Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo, Maya Rudolph, Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Kristen Wiig, Regina King, Mindy kaling, Timothée Chalamet, Steve Martin and many more!
Anything else we should be looking for?
Kobe Bryant, who won an Academy Award in 2018, will receive a special tribute during the ceremony. The NBA legend and his daughter were among the nine people who tragically died in a helicopter crash on January 26.
