How Patrick Mahomes turned his worst nightmare into the Chiefs Super Bowl dream

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – For three quarters of Super Bowl 54, Patrick Mahomes was on his way to having the worst performance in his two-year career as the starting quarterback of the NFL. Their bosses fell 20-10 to the 49ers, and much of their deficit was related to the fact that Mahomes (16 of 25, 145 yards, 5.8 yards per attempt, INT, 62.9 qualification) was struggling to be effective through A mostly short pass game.

Mahomes even had a difficult opening in the last quarter, throwing a second interception in what seemed like a safe boost in the territory of San Francisco. His two turnovers occurred while trying to feed the wide receiver Tyreek Hill. For most QBs, the frustration of a bad night against a tough defense would bury them at that point in the game, two digits less.

But as we have learned every time he has taken the field, Mahomes is not like any other young QB we have seen. The 24-year-old seemed to delight in the fact that he had an uphill and time-sensitive battle to turn his performance in the MVP state of the Super Bowl as Kansas City's main orchestrator for an incredible 31-20 victory.

Through his worst plays, Mahomes said he never thought he would lose his first Super Bowl instead of winning what could become one of several.

"My mentality is always to play and compete until the end, the last whistle, until the clock is zero," Mahomes said after the game. "I just went out and kept competing."

After all, Mahomes quickly helped his team clear a 24-0 hole in the second quarter against the Texans in the divisional playoffs, and then a 17-10 deficit in the second quarter against the Titans in the championship game. from the AFC, making those games look like paper routes at the end, too.

But this was the Super Bowl. I needed an unprecedented challenge.

"He kept shooting, that's what he did," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "The boys around him believed in him, all the coaches too."

Mahomes took over the last dozen minutes of the game when the Chiefs scored 21 points unanswered. He looked like a totally different pin (8 of 13, 114 yards, 8.8 yards per attempt, 2 touchdowns, 129.5 rating).

What helped was that the Chiefs had seen this play before with slow starts in two consecutive AFC playoff games, having recent first-hand knowledge of how setbacks were preparing for a comeback.

"Our boys have learned how to play in situations where the game is not perfect, because you can fall into moments of complacency with Pat because he is a great player and makes a lot of great plays," said Chiefs' offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy . "We've seen teams go out to play their best against him. Every game is a Super Bowl challenge. It's about how to finish, how to act when things aren't going the way you want."

What changed in Super Bowl 54 is that Mahomes decided to start driving the problem himself, based on his continued strong career to cause his death. He became more aggressive throwing Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. That dynamic pair was secret at the beginning of the fourth quarter, with rollovers to Damien Williams and some easy shots to No. 2, wide receiver Sammy Watkins, being Mahomes' only reliable moves.

Mahomes suddenly turned his risks into great rewards. The play that changed the game was his 44-yard strike on an open and scratched hill in a third and 15 from the Kansas City 35-yard line. He was soon followed by a third and 10 shots at Kelce from the San Francisco 21-yard line, which resulted in a pass interference penalty that created a Kelce 1-yard TD one play later.

Hill coming alive to end with 9 catches for 104 yards on 16 goals was directly related to Mahomes pushing him.

"He was encouraging us, telling us to believe," Hill said of Mahomes. "I had seen it in the eyes of some men: they were getting discouraged, including me. I was like & # 39; Man, how are we going to achieve this? It was like & # 39; 10, you have to believe, brother & # 39 He brought the boys together and you see what happened, man. We did it. "

What makes Mahomes special in the field is not just his cannon arm and his most frequent athletics. It's also how you never give up on a play and can fight to make a great play when there's nothing here. Just as your physical endurance translates into mental strength, your faith in positive results also translates to the way you raise your teammates.

That was the faith necessary to produce the winning momentum of the game with 2:44 remaining, a possession in which Mahomes took all of his best plays to Kelce, Hill, Watkins and Williams with the most on the line.

"I believe in the boys around me," said Mahomes. "I think we're going to go there and find a way to score, and we did it. Honestly, it's a credit to all my teammates who believe in me after how I played in the third quarter and believe I'm going out and keep fighting and keep pulling no matter what. "

Each quarterback winner of the Super Bowl has its own style. Joe Montana was great. Tom Brady is very cold. Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and Russell Wilson are three other contemporary passersby who combine their leadership and talent in different ways. Mahomes joined the club on Sunday with his own brand of fire.

His deep search for his first victory is in many ways more impressive than simply lighting up the 49ers with the numbers of video games that everyone unreasonably expects from him.

Since last season, when Mahomes presented monster statistics and won the NFL MVP award, the focus was on whether it could provide a worthy bis. Mahomes looked like that early 50 touchdown player, but then humbly came home defeats against the Colts and Texans, followed by the adversity of a knee injury that cost him two games. When the playoffs arrived, a braver and more ingenious Mahomes emerged.

There were many points in Super Bowl 54 when Mahomes could have retired. But through his career, passes and work, he somehow found a new way to surprise us by saving the best for when it mattered most and making us forget the worst.