How Ciara and Russell Wilson honored Kobe Bryant in the Super Bowl

Robert O & # 39; Neil / SplashNews.com
There were only two numbers CiaraY Russell Wilson they were rocking in the 2020 Super Bowl: Kobe BryantThe numbers.
A week after the iconic athlete died in a helicopter crash at age 41, the superstar couple headed to Miami, where the two famous numbers of the former Los Angeles Lakers player looked proudly in the annual game.
In the snapshots shared on social networks, you can see the singer and her husband, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, wearing Lakers jerseys with 24 and 8 on them. In some of the shots, you can also see the rising bump of the artist. Only a few days before, the couple announced that they had another baby on the way. Both are parents of a 2 year old daughter. Sienna, as well as at 5 years Future, whom Ciara welcomed with ex Future.
After the news of the helicopter accident, he claimed the life of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter. Gianna and seven others, Ciara took social media.
"This news is heartbreaking. I am speechless," he wrote. "Praying for @VanessaBryant, the Bryant family and other families that have lost someone. Rest in paradise Kobe and Gianna."
"You were one of my biggest inspirations," Wilson wrote on his page. "We will always miss you. #RIP Kobe and Gianna. #MambaMentality."
While the event was for football, the legend of late basketball was not far from everyone's mind. Before the start, a moment of silence was held in honor of all the victims of the accident and an image of Bryant and his daughter was shown along with the names of the lost. In another tribute, the Kansas City chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers teams lined up on the 24-yard lines, a nod to Bryant's iconic number.
During Jennifer Lopez Y ShakiraThe halftime show, a cross lit in purple and yellow, the colors of his lifelong team.
As López said during a pregame press conference, "I think it is affecting everyone so much because it only reminds us again how fragile life is and how we should appreciate each moment and how we should love people when they are here and don't wait ".
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.