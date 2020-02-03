How Ciara and Russell Wilson honored Kobe Bryant in the Super Bowl

There were only two numbers CiaraY Russell Wilson they were rocking in the 2020 Super Bowl: Kobe BryantThe numbers.

A week after the iconic athlete died in a helicopter crash at age 41, the superstar couple headed to Miami, where the two famous numbers of the former Los Angeles Lakers player looked proudly in the annual game.

In the snapshots shared on social networks, you can see the singer and her husband, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, wearing Lakers jerseys with 24 and 8 on them. In some of the shots, you can also see the rising bump of the artist. Only a few days before, the couple announced that they had another baby on the way. Both are parents of a 2 year old daughter. Sienna, as well as at 5 years Future, whom Ciara welcomed with ex Future.

After the news of the helicopter accident, he claimed the life of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter. Gianna and seven others, Ciara took social media.