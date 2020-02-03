Hong Kong narrows the border while medical workers call for closure

HONG KONG – The Hong Kong government said Monday it would close more border checkpoints, as some medical workers went on strike to demand a complete ban on entry from mainland China to limit the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief official, has faced increasing calls from hospital employees, the business community and even some pro-government legislators to further strengthen border controls with mainland China, where the virus emerged in December.

More than 2,500 medical workers in Hong Kong, mostly those considered non-emergency personnel, went on strike on Monday morning to pressure authorities to ban entry from mainland China. The number of strikers was expected to increase if the government did not yield.

The medical workers, who are members of a newly formed union, said they were worried that hospitals would be overwhelmed by a surge of coronavirus cases while the Chinese mainland seek to use Hong Kong's health care system.