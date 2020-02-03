Hong Kong narrows the border while medical workers call for closure

HONG KONG – The Hong Kong government said Monday it would close more border checkpoints, as some medical workers went on strike to demand a complete ban on entry from mainland China to limit the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
Carrie Lam, Hong Kong's chief official, has faced increasing calls from hospital employees, the business community and even some pro-government legislators to further strengthen border controls with mainland China, where the virus emerged in December.
More than 2,500 medical workers in Hong Kong, mostly those considered non-emergency personnel, went on strike on Monday morning to pressure authorities to ban entry from mainland China. The number of strikers was expected to increase if the government did not yield.
The medical workers, who are members of a newly formed union, said they were worried that hospitals would be overwhelmed by a surge of coronavirus cases while the Chinese mainland seek to use Hong Kong's health care system.
The increasingly tense debate over the Hong Kong border reflects its unusual state within China. Since returning from British control 23 years ago, Hong Kong has been granted a certain degree of autonomy, including its own border controls, a model known as "one country, two systems."
But if the city no longer narrows its border, the striking medical workers argue, it runs the risk of an outbreak comparable to that of the mainland. Some countries have already included Hong Kong with the rest of China in the recently announced restrictions on arrivals, although the city has only 15 of the more than 17,000 confirmed cases across the country.
Mrs lam announced some measures last week to reduce arrivals from mainland China, including the closure of several border control points, stop cross-border trains and reduce incoming flights. The government also said it would not allow the entry of residents of Hubei Province, the center of the outbreak, or people who recognized that they had traveled there recently.
The arrivals of residents of the continent decreased by 62 percent since those restrictions were implemented, he said, and would fall further with the recently announced closures.
But she has resisted a complete ban on landings, calling this movement a "discriminatory approach,quot; and not in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organization.
Ms. Lam said that the closure of four more border points at midnight on Monday was in response to the expert council and not the strike.
"If someone thinks that extreme means could force the hand of Hong Kong S.A.R. the government and the Hospital Authority, threatening us to do unreasonable things that would harm the public, they are wrong," he said.
He also criticized striking hospital workers. "Using extreme means at such a sensitive moment would inevitably affect the rights of the patient and greatly increase the burdens of the leaders of the already besieged Hospital Authority," said Ms. Lam.
Members of the newly formed Alliance of Hospital Authority Employees demonstrated outside public hospitals on Monday morning.
The union has about 18,000 members, including 9,000 who have signed promises to strike. The Hong Kong Hospital Authority has approximately 80,000 employees in total.
Noting concerns among business executives, three-fourths of US business leaders surveyed said they wanted to see the Hong Kong government close the border with mainland China, according to a survey of 156 executives conducted by the US Chamber of Commerce. in Hong Kong
A handful of explosive devices have also been placed around the city in recent days, followed by anonymous online threats of more bombs if the continental border was not completely sealed. On Sunday, two devices were found on a train at the border, police said. One went on, but no injuries were reported.
To lessen the effects of the strike, some private sector doctors have said they would volunteer to help in hospitals. And other unions, including the Hong Kong Public Nurses Association and the Hong Kong General Union of Medical and Health Personnel, condemned the strike and urged its members to remain at work.
Initial cases in Hong Kong were found in people who returned from the mainland. But the latter seems to have been transferred between a 39-year-old man who returned from a trip to Wuhan on January 23 and his 72-year-old mother.
Some members of the Hong Kong business community have also expressed concern that if Hong Kong does not tighten its border further, it will be grouped with mainland China by countries that prohibit entry.
Vietnam initially took that step on Saturday, when it included Hong Kong in the ban on most flights from China and Taiwan. But hours later it gave way, limiting the restrictions to mainland China.
The Philippines, where the first coronavirus death was announced outside of China on Sunday, went further, prohibiting non-Philippine arrivals from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao.
Ms. Lam's criticism of further repressing the continent's entrances is seen by her critics as a sign that she prioritizes the central government's expectations over the Hong Kong public.
"Carrie Lam seems to be adopting once again a country in two systems," said David Webb, an independent investor in Hong Kong.
Countries like the United States, Australia and Singapore have banned the entry of foreigners who have recently been to mainland China. If the numbers of cases increase in Hong Kong, the city could be affected by restrictions on people traveling from the mainland, Webb said.
"Residents cannot go to libraries, concerts, amusement parks," he said. “The city is at an unprecedented level of blockade. At the same time, we are allowing potential cases to cross the border into Hong Kong. That is inconsistent. If everyone should do everything possible, then we should close the border, except for essential traffic. "
Alexandra Stevenson contributed the reports.