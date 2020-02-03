Hollywood director Ava DuVernay boycotts the Super Bowl about Colin Kapernick's treatment

Ava DuVernay, director of Netflix's award-winning documentary, When They See Us, went to Twitter on Sunday and announced to his fans that he would not see the Super Bowl for his treatment for Colin Kaepernick.

"Today, during the Super Bowl, the National Football League and its allies will disinfect and co-opt a black protest movement," he wrote on Twitter. "I refuse to see that happen before my eyes as if everything was fine. Some things are worth more than an afternoon of football."

