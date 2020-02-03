Here is Prince William and Kate Middleton's response to Brad Pitt's joke Megxit in BAFTA

%MINIFYHTML0dfb28c961de4cebe721f8eee231156311% %MINIFYHTML0dfb28c961de4cebe721f8eee231156312%

WENN / Avalon / John Rainford

The actor wins the Best Movie Actor in a supporting role for his performance in & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39 ;, and makes Margot Robbie read his speech, in which he jokes about his single status and Megxit .

Brad Pitt He was among the winners of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards on Sunday, February 2 at night in London. Despite his absence, the "Once upon a time in Hollywood"The actor made the audience laugh while making fun of Prince Harry and Meghan markleThe actual output of his speech despite the fact that Prince William and Kate Middleton were among them.

The 56-year-old actor won the award for best film actor in a supporting role in the film and had a co-star Margot Robbie reading his speech, in which he joked about his single status and Megxit. "Start by saying: & # 39; Hello Britain. I heard you just let go. Welcome to the club! & # 39;" said the Australian actress on stage. He was referring to the decision of the United Kingdom to leave the European Union, which became official this week.

"He says he will name this Harry because he is very excited to bring him back to the United States with him," Margot also read, as the crowd laughed. She pointed out: "His words are not mine."

The cameraman successfully captured The reaction of William and Kate who sat among the audience. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge apparently were not offended by Brad's joke, as they were seen laughing with others.

Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan announced their plan to divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America. "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to La Reina, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships," said his statement.

"This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who currently live in Canada with their son Archie, added.