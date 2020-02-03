Here is everything that happened within the 65th edition of the Amazon Filmfare movie awards

The 65th Filmfare Awards are only a few days away and before the big night, Filmfare organized a pre-bash to announce this year's nominations and give the prize to the technical and short film winners. The night was full of stellar performances, stars that caught up and posed for photos together, cheering loudly on the winners and so on. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, R Madhavan to Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Kartik Aaryan, several celebrities lined up for the hectic night.

Also in the event were the beauties of Bollywood, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Vaani Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Rhea Chakraborty, Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra, who turned their heads as they walked radiantly. Check out the photos below.