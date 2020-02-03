Harvey Weinstein accuser is accused of manipulation, details about & # 39; Golden Shower & # 39;

WENN / Avalon

Taking the position in the sexual assault trial, Jessica Mann is repeatedly questioned by the producer's defense attorney about her actions and reasons to keep in touch with him after the rape.

One of the women at the center of Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial has been accused of repeatedly lying to the producer in an attempt to exploit his Hollywood connections.

Jessica Mann She was a hairdresser and aspiring actress when she met Weinstein at a party in Los Angeles in 2012, and on Friday, January 31, she told how she had allegedly been forced on her multiple times after attracting her to the suites at her local hotel. Sign it for acting concerts.

He returned to the podium at the Manhattan Supreme Court in New York on Monday for an interrogation, during which defense attorney Donna Rotunno repeatedly questioned Mann's actions and motives, after having remained in contact with the mogul of the fallen film during A few years after she claims it was the first attacked in 2013.

Rotunno suggested that Mann was the one who really manipulated Weinstein, and continually "lied to him", pretending he "wanted to be there" during intimate encounters, as part of his attempt to get ahead in Hollywood.

"For my safety, yes," Mann replied, indicating that he feared the notorious temperament of the 67-year-old woman.

Rotunno also highlighted the fact that Mann had changed his phone number on at least five occasions between 2013 and 2017, but still gave Weinstein his new information every time.

"The reason, Miss Mann, is because I still wanted the benefit of what I had to offer," Rotunno said.

Meanwhile, Mann offered more graphic details about his dealings with Weinstein, and revealed that he once asked him if he "had had a golden shower," before he allegedly urinated her while showering at a Los Angeles hotel.

But when Rotunno pointed out that he had not left or verbally opposed the dirty action, Mann was moved to insist: "I was in shock. It was disgusting … I turned to the corner of the shower and just looked at another side."

Then he made it clear that "he was not happy" to have sexual encounters with Weinstein, and although some were consensual, when he realized that he was "being used," he tried to avoid being alone with him.

And he said that it was difficult for him to simply cut ties with Weinstein, "(I) committed myself to my abuser because of what I believed in my mind and the perception of the society in which I lived … it was always the best for me. I feel that the temperature indicator between us would be fine. "

Weinstein is charged with five serious crimes of rape and sexual assault related to incidents involving Mann and production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2013 and 2006.

He has denied the accusations, insisting that all sexual encounters were consensual.

Weinstein faces life behind bars if convicted.