Guns N & # 39; Roses pays tribute to the late Kobe Bryant with & # 39; Knockin & # 39; on Heaven & # 39; s Door & # 39; at the Super Bowl Fest

Before performing the classic version with his band, leader Axl Rose takes a moment to remember a feeling the night before the NBA legend helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California.
Up News Info –
Guns N Roses Leader Axl rose honored Kobe Bryant On stage on Friday (January 31) dedicating "Knockin & # 39; on Heaven & # 39; s Door" to the tragic basketball star and his daughter.
The rocker took a moment from the band's Super Bowl Music Fest in Miami, Florida, to remember the sports icon, revealing that he had experienced a feeling the night before Bryant's helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California on June 26. January, killing Los Angeles. The Legend of the Lakers, his 13-year-old girl, Gianna, and seven other people.
"The other night coming home after rehearsal … I thought, & # 39; is it just me or is it really weird? & # 39;" Rose recalled before performing the classic version.
"It was this fog bank, like a storm cloud over the trees," he continued. "It was really white with a light pink on the trees … It was really strange. The only word I had for that at that time (was) seemed formidable. In the morning, apparently, it was much worse. That's where (The helicopter from Bryant) flew. It was pretty scary. "
Rose then added: "I want to dedicate this to Kobe and her daughter and everyone on the flight and everyone in the family and everyone affected by this terrible event (sic)."
Meanwhile, Bryant's graduation date in high school, R&B singer brandyHe broke his silence about his premature death in a bleak social media post on Friday.
Alongside a photo of Kobe and Gianna, Brandy wrote: "I will never understand. My condolences to (widow) @vanessabryant, and all the families that are suffering during this tragic time. Love #Mamba #Mambacita."
