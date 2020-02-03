Guns N & # 39; Roses pays tribute to the late Kobe Bryant with & # 39; Knockin & # 39; on Heaven & # 39; s Door & # 39; at the Super Bowl Fest

%MINIFYHTML931cd1bf48ac80f35f9a0d0e0c2e2c2a11% %MINIFYHTML931cd1bf48ac80f35f9a0d0e0c2e2c2a12%

Wenn

Before performing the classic version with his band, leader Axl Rose takes a moment to remember a feeling the night before the NBA legend helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California.

Up News Info –

Guns N Roses Leader Axl rose honored Kobe Bryant On stage on Friday (January 31) dedicating "Knockin & # 39; on Heaven & # 39; s Door" to the tragic basketball star and his daughter.

The rocker took a moment from the band's Super Bowl Music Fest in Miami, Florida, to remember the sports icon, revealing that he had experienced a feeling the night before Bryant's helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California on June 26. January, killing Los Angeles. The Legend of the Lakers, his 13-year-old girl, Gianna, and seven other people.

%MINIFYHTML931cd1bf48ac80f35f9a0d0e0c2e2c2a13% %MINIFYHTML931cd1bf48ac80f35f9a0d0e0c2e2c2a14%

"The other night coming home after rehearsal … I thought, & # 39; is it just me or is it really weird? & # 39;" Rose recalled before performing the classic version.

%MINIFYHTML931cd1bf48ac80f35f9a0d0e0c2e2c2a15% %MINIFYHTML931cd1bf48ac80f35f9a0d0e0c2e2c2a16%

"It was this fog bank, like a storm cloud over the trees," he continued. "It was really white with a light pink on the trees … It was really strange. The only word I had for that at that time (was) seemed formidable. In the morning, apparently, it was much worse. That's where (The helicopter from Bryant) flew. It was pretty scary. "

Rose then added: "I want to dedicate this to Kobe and her daughter and everyone on the flight and everyone in the family and everyone affected by this terrible event (sic)."

<br />

Meanwhile, Bryant's graduation date in high school, R&B singer brandyHe broke his silence about his premature death in a bleak social media post on Friday.

<br />

Alongside a photo of Kobe and Gianna, Brandy wrote: "I will never understand. My condolences to (widow) @vanessabryant, and all the families that are suffering during this tragic time. Love #Mamba #Mambacita."