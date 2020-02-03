Glenn Murray signs a new contract extension for one year in Brighton | Soccer news





Glenn Murray has signed a contract extension to remain in Brighton until June 2021

Striker Glenn Murray has signed a new contract extension for one year with Brighton until June 2021.

Murray, who is in his second period with the club, marked the draw in Brighton's 3-3 draw with West Ham over the weekend.

Potter says veteran striker Murray is an important member of his squad

Murray told the club's website: "I am delighted to commit my future to the club and be part of this project in which we are working with the head coach.

"I'm looking forward to the second half of the campaign now. All I need to do from my personal perspective is to make sure I'm fit and ready when the game manager needs me."

"It was nice to be back on the side and on the score sheet over the weekend, I've been working hard on the training ground and doing some additional exercises to run and finish with Neal (Maupay) and Aaron (Connolly).

"Fortunately I had my chance at the weekend, I lasted the whole game and also got the goal."

Brighton's head coach, Graham Potter, added: "I am delighted that Glenn has agreed to this new contract, and he is one he deserves. He has it for what he can contribute to the team and the team."

"Everyone knows what Glenn brings to the club, and he is an important member of the team, on and off the field, and he showed it abundantly on Saturday at West Ham."

"I have always said that he has an important role to play here. He is happy and calm, he loves this club and he has been the best professional on and off the field. He stays in a fantastic way and that requires great dedication."

Murray celebrates scoring the draw against West Ham

Murray first joined Brighton in 2008, helping the club get the League One title in 2011, before leaving that summer.

The 36-year-old returned to the club in 2016, after passing through Crystal Palace, Reading and Bournemouth, and scored 23 goals in his first season when the club won the promotion to the Premier League.

The striker scored 14 goals in the first season of the Albion Premier League, and his 15 goals last season led him to exceed 100 goals for Brighton to make him the post-war record scorer of the club.