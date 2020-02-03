Gift selections for Valentine's Day from Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are revealed

Getty Images / E! Illustration
We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!
Do you want to get a rose this Valentine's day? This couple can help!
After sparks jumped Bachelor in Paradise, Hannah godwin Y Dylan barbour They are preparing to celebrate the romantic holidays as a committed couple. What are your plans?
"He won't tell me," Hannah shared with E! News exclusively. "He sent me a text message the other day and said:" I prepared for Valentine's Day. I can't tell you what we are doing. "So I have no idea. What is the code? attire?! "
What is not a secret is what this duo recommends for a great celebration of Day V. From fabulous fashion and beauty products to delicious colognes and electronic products, there is something for everyone in your guide below.
Drunk elephant moisturizer
"I (more than anyone) know the benefits of having moist skin (or oily, whatever), so trust me when I say that a moisturizer is a great gift," Dylan admitted. "Sephora has the Drunk Elephant moisturizer that will keep you and your partner about 25 years old for many more Valentine's days to come."
JustFab Collection by Hannah G
"I am constantly looking for easy and modern pieces that I can throw in my luggage," Hannah told E! News about your clothes. "My collection has all this."
A monthly subscription service
"A great way to show someone how much you love him is by sending something to his door every month! There are tons to choose from, such as food, wine, makeup, skin care, razors, heck, even clothing brands they can send monthly costumes directly to your door, "Hannah shared. "It's like Valentine's Day never ends!"
There is only one more thing Dylan expects on romantic vacations. "What would a Valentine's day win with your loved one and an adorable fur baby? A trick question. Nothing. Nothing could beat that," he shared. "Take the hint, Hannah."
See more selections of Valentine's gifts here.