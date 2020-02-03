Gas pipeline attack in Sinai of Egypt, imports from Israel not affected | Egypt news

%MINIFYHTMLd2622b66704e5a040d4235115e23c62c11% %MINIFYHTMLd2622b66704e5a040d4235115e23c62c12%

A group of attackers has flown a pipeline on the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt, security sources said on Sunday, but Israel's gas imports were not affected.

The armed men, with masks, detonated explosives in the attack carried out about 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of the provincial capital El Arish, sources told AFP news agency.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLd2622b66704e5a040d4235115e23c62c13% %MINIFYHTMLd2622b66704e5a040d4235115e23c62c14%

The explosion caused a fire, but so far no victims or injuries have been reported and no group has claimed responsibility.

%MINIFYHTMLd2622b66704e5a040d4235115e23c62c15% %MINIFYHTMLd2622b66704e5a040d4235115e23c62c16%

According to sources, the impact of the gas pipeline was domestic, which is connected to a power plant in El Arish that supplies electricity to homes and factories in downtown Sinai.

However, some media reports in Egypt and Israel said the pipeline's impact section was part of Israel's Leviathan offshore field operations.

The Leviathan consortium denied the claim in a statement. "The flow of gas from Leviathan to Egypt continues normally," he said.

Israel began pumping natural gas to Egypt for the first time in January under a 15-year billionaire agreement to liquefy it and re-export it to Europe.

Egypt hopes that the recently signed agreement will position it to become a regional gas center.

The pipeline, owned by the East Mediterranean Gas Company (EMG), includes an underwater connection between El Arish in Sinai and Ashkelon in Israel.

It is estimated that Leviathan, one of the two offshore fields managed by Israeli and US companies in the agreement, has 535 billion cubic meters (18.9 billion cubic feet) of natural gas and 34.1 million barrels of condensed.

The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum did not respond to a request for comment, AFP reported.