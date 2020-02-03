Garry Ringrose will miss the clashes of the Six Nations of Ireland against England and Wales | Rugby Union News





Garry Ringrose will not be available for Ireland until the fourth round of the Six Nations

Garry Ringrose will miss the clashes of the Six Nations of Ireland with England and Wales after suffering an alleged broken finger against Scotland.

He was replaced in the break by Leinster teammate Robbie Henshaw in the first game of Ireland, who won 19-12, and is scheduled to return for the fourth round clash against Italy at Aviva Stadium on March 7.

