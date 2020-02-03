Gareth Bale is unlikely to return to Tottenham, says agent Jonathan Barnett | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLeb1e49ae08fc73b6a2789a324a71534311% %MINIFYHTMLeb1e49ae08fc73b6a2789a324a71534312%





Gareth Bale is happy in Spain, says his agent Jonathan Barnett

Gareth Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, says he doesn't believe his client will return to Tottenham.

The Welsh international left the Spurs to go to Real Madrid in 2013 for a world record of £ 85 million.

Barnett, who has often defended Bale in public after recent difficulties in the Spanish capital, says he is not likely to return to the Spurs.

When asked if it will ever happen, he told talkSPORT: "I don't think so, no. He's in a very lucky position."

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Tottenham's victory over Manchester City in the Premier League

"When his contract ends, he will hopefully sit with me and his family and decide what he wants to do. Gareth is very happy there."

"And let's face it, for most clubs he is out of his league, financially."

"It's very good to say:" Go and give up that money and go play somewhere else. "But it's not just about money. It's about your lifestyle and your children, who have grown up in Madrid,quot;.

Gareth Bale made 146 appearances for the Spurs and scored 42 goals

There were strong speculations that linked Bale with a return to Tottenham last month, with reports suggesting that the two clubs were in dialogue and that Daniel Levy visited Madrid to chat.

While the president of the Spurs may have been in the Spanish capital, Barnett insists that the North London club did not bid for Bale.

"No. He (Levy) could have (visited Madrid), it is not for me to say whether he did it or not," said Barnett.

"Much has been said by people who don't know anything about what is happening. You receive articles from people who have no idea what they are talking about."

Bale's future has been in constant speculation since Zinedine Zidane returned to the club and the 30-year-old traveled to China in the summer transfer window before a movement collapsed at the 11th hour.

He has had a frantic relationship with fans and was excluded from the Madrid derby last week for tactical reasons.

Barnett insists that Bale is happy in Spain and wants to see his contract at the Bernabéu.

"Gareth believes there is still a future for him." "He has two and a half more years there, he has a wife and three children who are happy."

"It remains a very important part of Real Madrid. The only people who know what is happening are Zinedine Zidane, Gareth and the president of Real Madrid. They know what is happening."

Meanwhile, Bale launched a new esports organization called Ellevens Esports, with a franchise team ready to debut at the FIFA eClub World Cup in Milan this week.

The company is owned by Bale and 38 Entertainment Group, founded by investor Jonathan Kark and former footballer Larry Cohen.

Bale has also invited players from around the world to participate in a talent search where they will be given the opportunity to sign a professional contract with Ellevens Esports.

"There are similarities between football and electronic sports in which real dedication and sacrifice is needed to get to the top of your game," Bale said in a statement.