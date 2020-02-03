G-Eazy joins Megan Thee Stallion and people say it's just public relations

Just the other night, fans were surprised to see Megan Thee Stallion celebrating with G-Eazy. Recently he has been in the spotlight, or rather, his name recently appeared when a video went viral showing Halsey screaming at a member of the audience.

The reason was the fact that the audience member shouted the name of G-Eazy during his show. Halsey addressed the event in his social media account.

People have been saying now that she is probably furious after the publications with G-Eazy and Megan appeared online. He even published it on his social media account. Check out these posts below.

Someone commented: You literally have fun and have fun and everyone tries to bond you with someone every 3-5 business days. Leave her alone "

Another follower said: "Thee Great Stallion has no type,quot;

Someone said: & # 39; How it ruined this month of black history, this is progress, a mixed couple that will not be killed after love, every perspective is off, we are free baby, thank God, the only true God , Jesus Christ. Be careful sister … God protect her, amen … ".

G-Eazy also posted a photo of her on her social media account.

People were not exactly here for this.

Someone said: "Bruh, what are you doing?" You are making yourself look like a clown more and more, "and another follower posted this:" You should be single. You can't decide which girl you want for the month, week or time. LOL ".

Another follower said: "I mean, who wouldn't want Meg to be a Baddie … but it could be too much for G to handle."

Someone else posted this: ‘We approve. Once you turn black … everyone knows the rest ❤️✊🏼 ’

Are you here for this new romance that seems to take off in the entertainment world?



