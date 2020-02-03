G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion provoke rumors of romance after NSFW PDA

G-Eazy Y Megan Thee Stallion He unleashed rumors of romance this weekend after they were seen packing up on the PDA on social media.

The "No Limit,quot; star posted an Instagram Stories video of himself curled up next to the "Hot Girl Summer,quot; artist and kissing his cheek. The brief clip also showed Megan wrapping her arm around G-Eazy.

The video was dated February 3, 2020. Then, it seemed that the meeting place was recent. Both rappers were in Miami for the 2020 Super Bowl. G-Eazy performed Sunday as part of the Big Game Weekend of the Mr. Jones nightclub. Megan also took the stage at Bacardi & # 39; s Big Game Party on Saturday.

While the video has been removed from the G-Eazy account, several followers the clip resurfaced. In fact, the two were trending on Twitter earlier this morning.

However, the video was not the only thing that sparked the speculation. G-Eazy also posted a photo of Megan on Instagram and included several blue-hearted emojis. Megan had shared the same photo on her Instagram account. G-Eazy commented on the complement with a blank-eyed emoji; Megan responded with two of the same emojis.