Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Jr., Iyanna, gets caught in an ugly fight by the NBA YoungBoy

The woman who confronts the former boxer's daughter and her friend during the fight alleges that he beat them and that they're throwing shit at the door.

It seems that Iyanna Mayweather didn't have the best weekend this week. Both the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. and her friend got caught in a massive fight supposedly about her boyfriend NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy never broke again.

The woman Iyanna was fighting with documented the moment on social media, making fun of Iyanna in a post, "WTF BRUH money and go here acting like a damn silly WTF YALL." The post was accompanied by a video that saw someone who appeared to be Iyanna arguing with a man in front of what appeared to be a hotel room.

In another post, the woman claimed to have hit both Yaya and her friend, "YOU WEAKEN UP * YOU'RE RUNNING FROM ME WHEN YOUNGGBOY TOLD ME THAT I BLOWED YOU ** ME". She elaborated: "YAYA & # 39; MAYWEATHER & # 39; jumped up when he was hitting his friend and still didn't." Along with a picture of a phone, the woman said that Iyanna's friend's phone fell during the fight and said the two women were "throwing s ** t to the WEAK gate A ** S ** T".

The woman also looked at her followers on her floor after Iyanna and her friend launched an attack. She explained in a separate post, "The first time I met the NBA YoungBoy and it was a war zone … I am as stupid and crazy as hell NAH."

Apparently, his posts attracted so much attention that he had to go to Twitter to explain more about what happened during the fight. Hitting someone who criticized her for hitting Iyanna, she said in the application of the blue bird, "Idgaf pregnant or not … Her face is not pregnant … Do not start putting me in the idgaf inbox !! I hadn't gone to play the B *** H! "

She added, "So how much money does the money you have? Shit, you're outside the door of a room acting like a HELL … and I can't tell Floyd MAYWEATHER that his dad wasn't with them either. Pulling and way his SCARY to ** was running when I was behind him a ** … "

Meanwhile, Iyanna has not yet responded to this.