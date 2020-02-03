Floyd Mayweather's daughter gets into the fight and is supposedly pregnant!

Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Iyanna, or Yaya, as she likes to be called, inherited more than just her father's millions: she inherited her fighting skills.

But the woman Yaya beat, says that Floyd's 19-year-old daughter may be pregnant, with the baby of rapper NBA Youngboy.

Yesterday, Yaya Mayweather had a physical altercation with a woman named CeCe, who was trying to approach her boyfriend, rapper NBA Youngboy.

According to social media reports, the woman ran into NBA Youngboy in a Dallas hotel after a concert, and began to thirst for him. When Yaya intervened and faced the women, a fight broke out.

And Yaya was the one who emerged victorious. Here is a video of the sequels:

But the woman is not ready to let things go. She says she "won,quot; the fight, despite showing signs of bruises and broken nails.

And he suggests on his social networks that Floyd Mayeweather's daughter may be pregnant.