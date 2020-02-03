Floyd Mayweather is trolled by his Louis Vuitton outfit, 50 Cent Jumps in

Instagram / WENN / Ivan Nikolov

The star / co-creator of & # 39; Power & # 39; He couldn't help laughing at the jacket inspired by his nemesis canvas bag, which the retired boxer wore proudly in Super Bowl LIV.

Floyd Mayweather, Jr.Fashion has once again become the goal of 50 centsIt's a mockery, only this time many have agreed with the rapper. On Sunday, February 2, the retired boxer wore a Louis Vuitton jacket, which featured lots of pockets and straps, for the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

He showed his brand outfit on his Instagram page, posting photos of the jacket from the front and back while standing inside the stadium. He let the images speak for himself, just subtitling them with the hashtags "#superbowl # superbowl2020".

While Floyd was clearly proud of his Louis Vuitton jacket, many were baffled by the outfit that has been compared to a canvas bag. "Why does Floyd Mayweather look like a complete canvas bag?" One person tweeted.

50 Cent jumps in the comments section of Michael Blackson's post to roast Floyd Mayweather.

Actor / musician Michael Blackson, whose real name is Jafari Ferguson, posted a Floyd meme on his Louis Vuitton jacket on Instagram, and many have responded with laughing emojis. Among those who found the style of the 42-year-old man funny was his nemesis 50 Cent. Jumping in the comments section of the post, he also left several laughing emojis.

Joining to roast Floyd, one posted on Twitter: "He wants to be such a bad suitcase, hey big head." Another commented similarly: "This wants to be such a bad suitcase." Another comment said: "why this black Floyd Mayweather dressed like an LV LMFAOOOOO suitcase."

"Floyd Mayweather looks like one of those great car theft players in this photo hahaha," someone else reacted to his gaze, while another baffled user wrote: "Go to Floyd IG and ask him what he is wearing." Another shared his opinion, "Looks like Louis Vuitton skipped you."

This is not the first time 50 Cent trolls Floyd for his choice of outfit. In October 2019, the "Power"Star compared the look of her nemesis with a Louis Vuitton coat with the style of an older woman," says that grandma drips LOL, "Fif wrote along with an image of the face of an older woman retouched on Floyd's body.