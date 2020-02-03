Florida Georgia Line calls are separated from the management of Big Loud & # 39; Bittersweet & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLae0c8eeb68e24012ff0b010d90596d1311% %MINIFYHTMLae0c8eeb68e24012ff0b010d90596d1312%

WENN / Judy Eddy

In a joint statement about their separation from their lifelong managers, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley express their gratitude for their incredible journey of the past nine years.

Country Superstars Florida Georgia Line They are entering a new phase in their careers by cutting ties with their lifelong managers.

The creators of "Cruise" successes signed with Big Loud Management nine years ago, before finding fame, but now they are separating.

Singers Tyler hubbard Y Brian Kelley They still have to appoint their new representatives, but insist that the separation is friendly.

"It has been an incredible journey with our Big Loud family and we are very grateful for the last nine years," they share in a joint statement.

"Together we have grown more than we could have imagined because of what we all contribute. As we continue to evolve, so do our needs and our team. Although bittersweet, we and Big Loud are excited to support and encourage each other. as we enter the next chapter of our careers and welcome a new family to our world with open arms. "

"We will continue to dream big and strive to be the best we can be in all facets of life. We are just beginning."

The news comes months before Hubbard and Kelley hit the road for a great summer stadium tour with the superstar Kenny Chesney.