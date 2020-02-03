Floods in South Sudan worsen the humanitarian crisis | Sudan News

%MINIFYHTML6a0c39eaa0abf378f35e5ececcab356211% %MINIFYHTML6a0c39eaa0abf378f35e5ececcab356212%

The World Food Program warns that the number of people who need help in South Sudan will increase this year.

Years of conflict have left almost half of the population dependent on food assistance.

%MINIFYHTML6a0c39eaa0abf378f35e5ececcab356213% %MINIFYHTML6a0c39eaa0abf378f35e5ececcab356214%

And, as Hiba Morgan of Al Jaazeera reports, recent floods have made the situation worse for thousands more.